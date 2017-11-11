If India are not ready to play with Pakistan, we can’t force them to do so: Wasim Akram

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has hailed the India-Pakistan rivalry as one of the best, but said that Pakistan can't force India to play bilateral cricket.

There's no bilateral cricket tie between the two fierce neighbours, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) repeatedly snubbing request from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying it all depends on Government clearance.

Akram, 51, also lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for failing to broker a deal between the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards.

Speaking to Geo TV, Akram said, “I don’t think ICC has the power to pursue BCCI, but again I have always said people-to-people contact is necessary. Politics and sport should be separate.”

BCCI and PCB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 which stated that the two arch-rivals will play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which were to be hosted by Pakistan.

But, the arch-rivals continue to play each other in ICC tournaments with the Champions Trophy final in June being the latest when the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Green Brigade thrashed Virat Kohli's side by 180 runs in London.

“A Pakistan India match is more fun to watch than the Ashes. 20 million people watch the Ashes while a Pakistan India match is watched by a billion people. If India is not ready to play with Pakistan, we can’t force them to do so,” Akram said, drawing comparisons with the Ashes.

Meanwhile, ICC Chief Dave Richardson had said, “If India is not ready to play with Pakistan, we can’t force them to do so.”

“You have to understand that bilateral series is always held with the agreement of two cricket boards and though we would like to see India and Pakistan play bilateral matches they have political tensions and any cricket is dependent on their existing relations,” he added.

Regarded as one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Akram featured in many memorable India-Pakistan matches.

He played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, taking 414 and 502 wickets respectively. He also has more than 6000 international runs, with three Test hundreds.

Against India, he took 27 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 27.70. In ODIs, he has 22 wickets against India in 18 matches at an average of 29.81.