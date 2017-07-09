If the Indian women's team wins the ICC World Cup a new phase will begin, says Suresh Raina

New Delhi: Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina, who has been an avid follower of ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and seemed well aware of Team India's progress in the campaign, heaped praise on 19-year-old cricketer Deepti Sharma for her fabulous knock against Sri Lanka.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Suresh said, "The Indian team is on a roll and all credit goes to Mithali Raj and how she is able to extract performance from the youngsters apart from doing well herself. The win against Pakistan was special and I am cheering for them to go all the way and win the World Cup."

Suresh, who was then in Netherlands holidaying, showered immense praise on the young left-handed women's cricketer Deepti Sharma for her patient knock of 78 runs against Sri Lanka and the manner in which she pushed for the runs despite sluggish wicket.

"I am so proud of Deepti, the way she batted with maturity alongside Mithali, showing her intent. The wicket was on the slower side. Keeping this in mind, Deepti pushed for singles and couples to build up her innings at the start and later she went for the shots. Her shot selection was impeccable. After my training here, I watched the highlights," he said.

Raina recollected her meeting with the youngster which was back in New Delhi, shortly after her record-breaking 320-run stand along side teammate Poonam Yadav, against Ireland, in South Africa.

"Deepti is going to rock again with the bat. Wait for more brilliant knocks from her. I am also surprised at the turn she is getting with her off-spinners in England," he continued.

As for the Indian team, they suffered their first loss in their campaign. Winning four-in-a-row defeating host nation England, then West Indies, Pakistan and finally Sri Lanka, Mithali Raj-led side slumped by 115 runs to Proteas women. Deepti Sharma remained the lone struggler with her crawly 111-ball 60.

Raina concluded wishing the Indian eves with all the luck. "If the Indian women’s team wins the World Cup a new phase will begin. I wish all the luck to the ladies. Chak de India," he said.

India will next face table-toppers Australia, at Bristol, on July 12.