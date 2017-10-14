Ignored Ravindra Jadeja scores unbeaten 150 in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi: Celebrated all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got another snub from the national selectors as India announced a 15-man squad on Saturday for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old and his long-time partner Ravichandran Ashwin failed to make the cut with the selectors retaining Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for the second successive series. The trio played good hands during the just concluded Aussie limited-overs series.

Even as the selectors were busy selecting the team, Jadeja was playing a blinder of an innings as Saurashtra dominated Jammu and Kashmir in their Group B Ranji Trophy match in Rajkot.

The all-rounder was an unbeaten on 150 at Stumps on Day 1 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It was his eighth first-class hundred. Sheldon Jackson also scored 181 as Saurashtra raced to 428 for four. The duo shared a mammoth 281-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Jadeja, who has not played for India since the Test series in Sri Lanka two months ago, struck his eighth first-class hundred with the help of 18 boundaries and two sixes during his unbeaten effort.

The southpaw did not play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy opener against Haryana at Rohtak.

Jadeja did not play the ODI series in Sri Lanka before being ignored for 50-over and T20 series against Australia.

The limited-overs series starts on October 22 in Mumbai.

SQUADS

IND ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

NZ ODI: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

NZ T20: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(With PTI inputs)