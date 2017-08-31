IJPL T20 league for youngsters does not have BCCI sanction

New Delhi: A new franchise-based T20 tournament named Indian Junior Player League T20 (IJPL T20) will be played in Dubai from September 19-29 but it does not have the sanction of the BCCI.

The organiser claimed that IJPL T20, which is a 16- franchise based league, will involve 240 players selected from a nation-wide talent hunt of over 55,000 players.

Asked if the tournament has BCCI blessings, IJPL director Sampat Rai said: "We had sought BCCI permission but we have not yet received any reply from them. Also I don't think BCCI will have any objection as this is a platform through which we are trying to promote talent."

However it will be interesting to find out whether BCCI affiliated units allow the players participating in this league, take part in state team trials or not.

The matches are set to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Actor-director Arbaaz Khan, younger brother of Salman Khan is the owner of Mumbai Masters while another actor Rajeev Khandelwal is the owner of Rajasthan Roarers franchise.

The total prize money for the tournament is Rs 21 lakh.

Former India player Gautam Gambhir is a brand ambassador for the tournament. South African ace Jonty Rhodes and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard are also coming on board as mentors.

"I'm delighted to be part of the IJPL T20 which is a unique platform for youngsters in India to showcase their talent and get into the limelight during the conduct of the League. I take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to each of the 240 players," Gambhir was quoted as saying in a press release.

The teams have been named Gujarat Greats, Kolkata Strikers, Bangalore Stars, Assam Rangers, Pune Panthers, Delhi Dashers, Ranchi Boosters, Punjab Tigers, Dehradun Rockers, UP Heroes, Hyderabad Hawks, Chennai Champs, Rajasthan Roarers, Mumbai Masters, MP Warriors, and Haryana Hurricanes.

The event will have 16 teams divided into four groups where all the teams will play against each other once. The top-2 teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.