India vs Australia

'I'll be surprised if he doesn't': Pat Cummins lacks trust in Kohli's pledge to be sledge-free during series

Cummins refused to divulge any plans the bowling attack had in store for Virat Kohli who is currently the world’s top-ranked Test batsman and has been in brilliant form recently. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Paceman Pat Cummins has openly expressed his lack of trust in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's pledge to be sledge-free during the series against Australia as admitted by the batsman during a media briefing before leaving for the tour.  

"I think I heard him say in the media the other day he won't, but I'll be surprised if he doesn't," Cummins told Fairfax Media.

"He's so competitive, he really thrives on that." he added. 

At the same time, the fast-bowler admitted that the rivalry between the two nations would certainly not be at the same level as the case in previous contests. 

"We'll hold our ground, we're going to be competitive and all those things. I think you'll see a lot of passion from both sides but nothing super fiery like we saw against India a couple of years ago," said Cummins.

"It might be something to talk about once we get the Test squad together, and talk about how we want to play and our plans for individual batsmen," he said.

"To be honest, I do what works best for me. It's getting myself fired up or getting myself focused, it's more getting the best out of myself than trying to put a batsman off or anything," the fast-bowler added. 

India's tour of Australia will commence on November 21 with the first T20 International between the two sides all set to take place at "The Gabba".

Tags:
India vs AustraliaVirat KohliPat Cummins

