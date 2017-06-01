Impressed with 'gratitude of cow', Virender Sehwag shares amazing photograph on Twitter

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known to express his opinion on burning topics, took to Twitter to share a unique image.

The Nawab of Nazafgarh took to Twitter to post the image of a cow with a message that read, "Gratitude of a Cow. Quite amazing."

Gratitude of a Cow. Quite amazing pic.twitter.com/CCmlsOqJqT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 1, 2017

The government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, a move that is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather.

It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.