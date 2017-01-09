Improve your cricket, or just stay home – Ian Chappell tells Pakistan cricket team
Steve Smith's men defeated Pakistan by 220 runs in the third Test, handing them their 12th consecutive Test loss in Australia.
New Delhi: Soon after Pakistan were thrashed 3-0 in a three-match Test series, former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell lashed out at Misbah-ul-Haq and his men for failing to put a good show Down Under.
Barring the first Test at Gabba, Pakistan struggled in all departments of the game against Steve Smith's men, where they were thrashed in the next two matches.
Criticising Pakistan for their inability to play competitive cricket in the tournament, the 73-year-old said that Cricket Australia must stop inviting Pakistan for tournaments unless they improve their performance.
“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum. Cricket Australia have got to start saying ‘listen if things don’t improve we will stop with the invites’,” Chappell, who feels Pakistan’s poor fielding at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was a sign of things to come in the rest of the series, told ESPN.
“You can’t continue to [play poor] cricket. You can’t bowl poorly, have conservative field placings and field sloppily and expect to play decent cricket in Australia,” he added.
Chappell was also extremely critical of Misbah's captaincy.
“A lot of their struggles were because they had no leadership. There was no inspiration from Misbah, so things have got to change in Pakistan.”
