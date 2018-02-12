Imran Tahir 'verbally and racially abused' by Indian fan in 4th ODI

South Africa legspinner Imran Tahir was reportedly "verbally and racially abused" by an Indian fan during the fourth ODI at Johannesburg's Wanderers on Saturday which the tourists lost by five wickets to see their lead reduced to 3-1 in the six-game rubber.

Tahir, who grew up in Pakistan and learnt all his cricket there, was dropped from the Playing XI and instead performed drink duties, in the course of which he was verbally assaulted by the said fan.

Reacting to a video in which Tahir appears to be talking to some people in the crowd, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the venue security have decided to investigate the matter.

"Cricket South Africa has noted and is aware of the circulation of video footage featuring Imran Tahir on social media and Whatsapp groups," CSA said in a release.

"Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

"Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium.

"Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams.

"In accordance with the ICC Anti-racism code, spectators who engage in racist conduct are to be ejected from the stadium and can face further sanctions and criminal prosecution," it added.