In a selfie interview, Virat Kohli tells what clicked for India in South Africa

Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav were the stars of India's historic victory in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, which signalled first ever bilateral ODI series win for the Indians on South African soil in 25 years. The comprehensive 73-run win gave India a 4-1 series-clinching lead in the six-match rubber, which followed batting hero Rohit getting skipper Kohli on camera for a selfie-interview.

Rohit, who scored 115 to end his run of low scores in South Africa, helped India score 274/7. Defending the total, the visitors' spin-bowling hero Kuldeep Yadav took 4/57, which included three wickets in one over, to rock the home team's chase that ended at 201 all out.

VIDEO: In a kind of firsts, Man of the moment - @ImRo45 did a quick selfie interview for https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz with captain @imVkohli post India's first series win in South Africa. Listen in to what the duo had to say about the historical moment.https://t.co/UE7ofNQMid#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/TY2Ik1Tmha — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2018

“It feels amazing," Kohli said to interviewer Rohit in a video for bcci.tv.

"Rohit’s contribution was amazing. It’s wonderful to create history after 25 years and everyone is really proud in the change room. It’s been a collective effort and something we wanted to do badly,” the captain added.

Kohli was quizzed further by Man-of-the-Match Rohit on what clicked for India in the ODI series after losing the Test rubber 1-2.

“In every game, someone has put his hand up and performed, and the two young spinners, the way they have bowled. The way (Jasprit) Bumrah and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) have shown experience, it’s amazing,” Kohli said.