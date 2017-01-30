In a throwback moment, Virat Kohli shares old picture of cricket during school times – See Pic!

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian cricket team in all three formats, has been an avid cricket lover since childhood and there are plenty of his stories as a young cricketer which continue to revolved around the internet, with most of those described by his coach.

After winning the 2nd T20 against England at Nagpur, Kohli shared a throwback moment of his childhood cricketing days.

Kohli shared this picture on social media with caption, "Major Throwback Good Old Days."

Major Throwback Good Old Days pic.twitter.com/B91eQPGmlE — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 30, 2017

Childhood is probably the most cherished phase of life for a human but considering the Indian skipper's enviable perfomance off late, he is definately having a good time in his career.