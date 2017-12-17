In shocking video, cricketer in Kerala dies on field from cardiac arrest

New Delhi: A shocking incident rocked a local underarm cricket tournament in Kasaragod, Kerala, where a 20-year-old cricketer named Padmanabh suffered sudden cardiac arrest as he was about to bowl a delivery, reports News9.

A case has reportedly also been registered in Manjeshwara Police Station.

The video shared on the news channel's Facebook page shows Padmanabh getting ready to bowl at the top of his short run-up when he suddenly fell down. The on-field umpires and players could then be seen rushing to him for help.

In 2015, Bengal cricketer Anki Keshri also died during a match when he collided with a team-mate while fielding.

Keshri, who also led Bengal under-19 team, was hospitalised with a head injury on April 17. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.

A year before that, Australian batsman Phil Hughes lost his life after being hit on the head by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match. He was taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last despite best attempts to save him.