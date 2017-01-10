IND A vs ENG XI, Live Cricket Score: Dhoni comes on after Rayudu hits ton; Yuvraj also completes half-century

Mumbai: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads Indian team for one final time, fans are likely to rush to the stadium in Mumbai to watch their Captain Cool do the honours. After stepping down as India's limited-overs captain recently, Dhoni will lead India A against England XI.

Over 42 | Score 229/2 (Yuvraj 53*, Dhoni 1*)

Ambati Rayudu scores a brilliant ton and then heads back to the pavilion to give captain MS Dhoni some time to get match practice under his belt. Yuvraj Singh, meanwhile, completes his half-century.

Over 30 | Score 141/2 | (Rayudu 66*, Yuvraj 2*)

After waiting for quite some time, England finally got their second breakthrough when Dhawan was caught behind off Jale Ball's bowling. Rayudu is meanwhile batting confidently at the crease. He is now joined by comeback man Yuvraj Singh, who has a point to prove with the bat.

S Dhawan c Buttler b Ball 63 (84b)

Over 20 | Score 75/1 | (Dhawan 39*, Rayudu 26*)

Both Dhawan and Rayudu accelerated the pace of the innings in the last five overs, where they added 30 more runs. Rayudu, in particular, batted with ease to keep the scoreboard moving.

Over 15 | Score 45/1 | (Dhawan 27*, Rayudu 9*)

After Mandeep Singh's departure, things have slowed down in terms of runs. Dhawan and Rayudu have added 12 runs in last five overs so far.

Over 10 | Score 33/1 | (Dhawan 22*, Rayudu 2*)

David Willey got England their first breakthrough when one of his deliveries moved into the batsman and hit the stumps. The openers added 25 runs for the opening wicket. Ambati Rayudu is the new man in. Good start for England so far.

Mandeep Singh b Willey 8 (24b)

Over 5 | Score 19/0 | (Dhawan 13*, Mandeep 6*)

Mandeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India. After a cautious star, the openers played some good strokes. The first boundary came in the third over off Dhawan's bat.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Club of India felicitated MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket as captain.

Felicitations in order for @msdhoni. He was felicitated by The Cricket Club of India before the start of game today #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EqOCpcxwwK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10,

Here

are the playing XIs for today's match:

India A: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Mandeep Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma.

England XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jason Roy.

TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India A to bat first.

Ever since he announced the decision to step down as Indian captain, tributes have been pouring in for India's legendary skipper, who led the team in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

The only skipper in the world to have won all ICC tournaments, all eyes will be on the Ranchi-born cricketer as he leads India A against Eoin Morgan's men.

Here is all that you need to know about today's match:

Date: January 10, 2016

Time: At 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

TV Listing: Star Sports 2

Live Streaming: Hotstar