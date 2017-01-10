IND A vs ENG XI, Live Cricket Score: England three down as Roy, Morgan depart

Mumbai: In his last match as the captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the pages for his fans with a blistering knock where he hammered 68 runs off just 40 balls. After a slow start, Captain Cool played some lusty blows towards the end of the innings, including the last over which produced 23 runs. India reached 304/4 as a result of his heroics.

England Innings:

Over 28 | Score 166/3 (Billings 26, Buttler 33)

Billings-Buttler setting up a decent partnership as MS Dhoni continue mixing up the bowlers' to break the partnership.

Over 20 | Score 123/3 (Billings 11, Buttler 4)

Two wickets in quick succession for India as captain Eoin Morgan and settled Jason Roy, both depart. Dhawan with an exceptional catch to dismiss Morgan.

EJG Morgan c Dhawan b Chahal 3 (6b)

JJ Roy c Sharma b Kuldeep Yadav 62 (57b)

Over 15 | Score 95/1 (Roy 53, Billings 0)

Wicket No.1 for India. Kuldeep removes Hales, who was heading towards his half century, following partner Roy. This will relax MS Dhoni's nerves a bit more as England were cruising in the early phase of the chase. Sam Billings the new batsman to walk in.

AD Hales c Samson b Kuldeep Yadav 40 (37b)

Over 10 | Score 58/0 (Roy 33, Hales 21)

Mohit Sharma replaces Ashish Nehra, who conceded 33 runs in his spell of 4 overs. Hardik Pandya very economical after completing his 5 overs. For England, Jason Roy has increased the tempo, scoring 33 off 36 after a slow start.

Over 5 | Score 15/0 (Roy 9, Hales 6)

Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra begin India's proceedings with the ball as England batsmen get off to a cautious start, chasing 305.

India A Innings:

Over 50 | Score 304/4 | (Dhoni 68*, Pandya 4*)

Dhoni completely changed gears in the last four overs, where he accumulated 42 runs. In the last over of the innings bowled by Chris Woakes, Dhoni hit two sixes and as many boundaries, much to the delight of the jam-packed stadium. England have let the momentum shift away from them and the Indian bowlers should now capitalise on it.

Over 46 | Score 258/4 | (Dhoni 26*, Pandya 0*)

India lost two quick wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Sanju Samson. While Yuvraj was dismissed after a well-made fifty, Samson was out for a first-ball duck. In his last match as captain, Dhoni is currently unbeaten on 26. Hardik Pandya is yet to open his account.

SV Samson c Hales b Willey 0 (1b)

Yuvraj Singh c Rashid b Ball 56 (48b)

Over 42 | Score 229/2 (Yuvraj 53*, Dhoni 1*)

Ambati Rayudu scores a brilliant ton and then heads back to the pavilion to give captain MS Dhoni some time to get match practice under his belt. Yuvraj Singh, meanwhile, completes his half-century.

Over 30 | Score 141/2 | (Rayudu 66*, Yuvraj 2*)

After waiting for quite some time, England finally got their second breakthrough when Dhawan was caught behind off Jale Ball's bowling. Rayudu is meanwhile batting confidently at the crease. He is now joined by comeback man Yuvraj Singh, who has a point to prove with the bat.

S Dhawan c Buttler b Ball 63 (84b)

Over 20 | Score 75/1 | (Dhawan 39*, Rayudu 26*)

Both Dhawan and Rayudu accelerated the pace of the innings in the last five overs, where they added 30 more runs. Rayudu, in particular, batted with ease to keep the scoreboard moving.

Over 15 | Score 45/1 | (Dhawan 27*, Rayudu 9*)

After Mandeep Singh's departure, things have slowed down in terms of runs. Dhawan and Rayudu have added 12 runs in last five overs so far.

Over 10 | Score 33/1 | (Dhawan 22*, Rayudu 2*)

David Willey got England their first breakthrough when one of his deliveries moved into the batsman and hit the stumps. The openers added 25 runs for the opening wicket. Ambati Rayudu is the new man in. Good start for England so far.

Mandeep Singh b Willey 8 (24b)

Over 5 | Score 19/0 | (Dhawan 13*, Mandeep 6*)

Mandeep Singh and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India. After a cautious star, the openers played some good strokes. The first boundary came in the third over off Dhawan's bat.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Club of India felicitated MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian Cricket as captain.

Felicitations in order for @msdhoni. He was felicitated by The Cricket Club of India before the start of game today #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EqOCpcxwwK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10,

Here

are

the

playing

XIs for today's match:

India A: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Mandeep Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma.

England XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jason Roy.

TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India A to bat first.

Ever since he announced the decision to step down as Indian captain, tributes have been pouring in for India's legendary skipper, who led the team in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

The only skipper in the world to have won all ICC tournaments, all eyes will be on the Ranchi-born cricketer as he leads India A against Eoin Morgan's men.

Here is all that you need to know about today's match:

Date: January 10, 2016

Time: At 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Squads:

TV Listing: Star Sports 2

Live Streaming: Hotstar