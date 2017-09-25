IND vs AUS 2017: Ashton Agar ruled out of India series with fractured finger

New Delhi: Another big blow awaits the touring Australian side as spin-all rounder Ashton Agar will be missing out on the remainder of the ODI series against India owing to a finger injury he incurred during the third matach in Indore on Sunday.

Team Australia is in a midst of an unexpected, or rather unbelievable whirlwind to endless defeats on foreign soil. 12 ODI games have they played as part of away series, but have failed to scalp a victory in none. A record, rather an unwanted one which even skipper Steve Smith laments on.

Heading into the limited-over series aginst India, they were dubbed as 'underdogs' for the first time ever. And did they stand up to that tag. They suffered a 26-run defaet in the first ODI in Chennai in a rain-truncated encounter, then came a 50-run defeat in Kolkata, finally crumbling down a five-wicket loss at Holkar Stadium on Sunday. Not only have they lost their chances of a comeback in the series, but also are on the brink of a ODI whietwash. And then comes the news of Ashton Agar.

During the third ODI match in Indore, the left-arm spinner injured his little finger on the other hand whilst trying to stop a boundary. He walked out of the field, got it strapped and returned for his second spell and thereby finish off with his quota of 10 overs.

But only on Monday, things became a little clear that the 23-year-old will be missing out on the last two ODI matches and head back home for recovery. But what seriously adds up to his concern is that he is in doubt of the remainder of the summer.

"Following the conclusion of the match he went for x-rays, which have confirmed a fracture of the finger," Team doctor Richard Saw said in a statement. "He will return home to Australia and consult a specialist with a possibility of surgery."

So for Agar's absence, Adam Zampa has the opportunity to make a return back to the squad. After a thorough thrashing by Hardik Pandya in the first ODI in Chennai, the young leggie was asked to warm the bench ahead of the Eden Gardens battle.

Team Australia will now be playing fro pride as they will take on the hosts in Bengaluru for the fourth ODI and then in Nagpur for the final match.