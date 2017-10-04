close
India vs Australia 2017: Besides hitting sixes, Rohit Sharma loves giving these surprises

With 296 runs in the five-match ODI series, Rohit was the top-scorer in the India-Australia bilateral series, for the third time in a row. His wizardry with the willow, in fact, helped him break back into the top-five of the ICC ODI Player Rankings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 17:34
India vs Australia 2017: Besides hitting sixes, Rohit Sharma loves giving these surprises
IANS

New Delhi: It has been one memorable series, yet again for India vice-captain Rohit Sharma against his favourite-rival Australia. After his blistering 125 in the fifth and final match that helped Team India clinch the ODI series 4-1 at home, Rohit took a day off to spend some time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and his pet dog.

Rohit took to his Instagram account on Monday to post a picture of the three along with the caption, "Best way to spend my few days off." And then on Wednesday, he took to Twitter to wish his pet dog on the occasion of World Animal Day. He tweeted, "Decided to surprise my best bud for #WorldAnimalDay The most powerful thing you can do is give a voice to the voiceless."

 

Best way to spend my few days off

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

With 296 runs in the five-match ODI series, Rohit was the top-scorer in the India-Australia bilateral series, for the third time in a row. His wizardry with the willow, in fact, helped him break back into the top-five of the ICC ODI Player Rankings. He is now part of the T20I squad against Australia, the series that will kick start on Saturday in Ranchi, ergo fans can expect much of the fireworks, once again.

India vs Australia Rohit Sharma Ritika Sajdeh cricket news

