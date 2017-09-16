close
IND vs AUS 2017: Injured Axar Patel ruled out of first 3 ODIs; Ravindra Jadeja replaces him

Owing to Axar being sidelined, Jadeja has been welcomed on board. He wasn't part of the 16-member squad that was announced for the Australia series with ample questions raised on his exclusion

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 21:29
IND vs AUS 2017: Injured Axar Patel ruled out of first 3 ODIs; Ravindra Jadeja replaces him
PTI

New Delhi: In what could turn out to be major blow for Team India ahead of the anticiapted Australia series as all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first three One-Day International matches owing to injury on his ankle. Ergo, Ravindra Jadeja has been called forth to replace Axar.

Team India were all gearing themselves up for the first ODI match against Steve Smith-led Australia to be played at M Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on September 2017. And left-arm spinner Axar Patel incurred an injury on his left ankle whilst playing a game of football during the practice session. BCCI's medical team is currently catering to his injury and has advised rest.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai," the BCCI said.

"Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery," it added.

Owing to Axar being sidelined, Jadeja has been welcomed on board. He wasn't part of the 16-member squad that was announced for the Australia series with ample questions raised on his exclusion. Probably now a bit of delight among his fans.

