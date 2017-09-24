IND vs AUS 2017: It was Ravi Shastri's idea to promote Hardik Pandya up the order, says Virat Kohli

Nerw Delhi: Hardik Pandya gritty knock of 78 runs gifted Team India a comprehensive 5-wicket victory over Australia in the third ODI match in Indore. But one thing must have struck the curiousity as to why Pandya walked in at No.4. Yes he did prove his versatality and that is commendable, but isn't the idea an appaluading thought too. Well it was Ravi Shastri's idea to promote the all-rounder up the order, revealed Virat Kohli.

"I'm really, really satisfied with the win. He (Pandya) is a star, has the ability with the ball, bat and the field. We need a guy like that, we've been missing an explosive all- rounder. He is a great asset for Indian cricket," Kohli said in the post-match presentation. "The idea behind his promotion was Ravi (Shastri) bhai, to attack the spinner," he added.

A roll through the match – opting to bat first, Australia ride on a brilliant ton from Aaron Finch and also witnessed a ravishing 154-run stand alongside skipper Steve Smith. But a late fuightback from the Indian bowlers restricted the Aussies to 292 runs at the loss of six wickets.

India took off to a blazing stand as the openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane not only did notch up their respective fifties, but also laced a splendid 139-run partnership. After losing quick wickets, Aussies were just in line to pull off a stunning comeback only to be shutdown by Pandya's astounding 78 which put the hosts on the brink of series victory. And sure they did. Five-wicket win at Holkar Stadium and India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, winning their sixth consecutive bilateral series.

"Wrist spinners need to be backed, they won't always get grip from the wicket, but they possess the ability to get wickets," he said.

"Steve (Smith) mentioned the first 35 overs was good from their end, we knew when we get 2-3 wickets with their lower middle order, we could pull things back. It was a 330-340 wicket," Kohli said.

"Coming back from difficult situations has been a feature of this team. They were 35-40 runs short."

Kohli also hinted that with the series in their pocket, India might try out a few reserve players in the remaining two games of the five-match series.

"We might try few players now, but mindset remains the same. Journey stops only after the fifth game," he said.

Team India will next face the Aussies at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on September 28.