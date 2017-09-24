IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel returns for last 2 ODIs against Australia

New Delhi: Team India is having a whale time after sealing the five-match ODI series against Australia with an unassailable 3-0 lead. They still have two more ODIs to go and BCCI have announced the 15-member squad for the matches in Bengaluru and then in Nagpur.

Well, to start off with, left-arm spinner Axar Patel returns to the squad after staying on the sidelines for the all the three matches owing to an ankle injury. Ergo, Ravindra Jadeja has been dropped, who was in fact, called forth owing to the former's injury.

The rest of the squad remains the same. Shikhar Dhawan still remains at home and will miss out on the remainder of the campaign, it seems.

Team India now have nine successive victories in ODIs under Virat Kohli's captaincy and with Indore victory they have momentarily reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the ICC ODI Team rankings chart.

The next match is scheduled on September 28 at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru while the final ODI is at VCA Stadium, in Nagpur on October 1.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice- captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.