close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel returns for last 2 ODIs against Australia

Team India now have nine successive victories in ODIs under Virat Kohli's captaincy and with Indore victory they have momentarily reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the ICC ODI Team rankings chart.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 23:54
IND vs AUS 2017: Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel returns for last 2 ODIs against Australia
PTI

New Delhi: Team India is having a whale time after sealing the five-match ODI series against Australia with an unassailable 3-0 lead. They still have two more ODIs to go and BCCI have announced the 15-member squad for the matches in Bengaluru and then in Nagpur.

Well, to start off with, left-arm spinner Axar Patel returns to the squad after staying on the sidelines for the all the three matches owing to an ankle injury. Ergo, Ravindra Jadeja has been dropped, who was in fact, called forth owing to the former's injury.

The rest of the squad remains the same. Shikhar Dhawan still remains at home and will miss out on the remainder of the campaign, it seems.

Team India now have nine successive victories in ODIs under Virat Kohli's captaincy and with Indore victory they have momentarily reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the ICC ODI Team rankings chart.

The next match is scheduled on September 28 at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru while the final ODI is at VCA Stadium, in Nagpur on October 1.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice- captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.  

TAGS

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusVirat KohliTeam IndiaAxar PatelRavindra Jadejacricket news

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Tamil Thalaivas stun Bengal Warriors 33-32

ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ton-up Moeen Ali too much for West Indies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ton-up Moeen Ali too much for West Indi...

IND vs AUS 2017: It was Ravi Shastri&#039;s idea to promote Hardik Pandya up the order, says Virat Kohli
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: It was Ravi Shastri's idea to promote...

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record of nine consecutive ODI victories as captain
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record of ni...

Watch: Brilliant Hardik Pandya destroys Aussie bowlers to help India win series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Brilliant Hardik Pandya destroys Aussie bowlers to h...

India reclaim No.1 spot in ODI rankings after beating Australia 3-0 in 5-match series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India reclaim No.1 spot in ODI rankings after beating Austr...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Brilliant India thrash Australia by 5 wickets, take unassailable 3-0 lead
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Brilliant India thrash Australia by 5...

FIFA U-17 World Cup big opportunity for youngsters: PM Narendra Modi
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup big opportunity for youngsters: PM Nare...

Watch: Ashton Agar gets a taste of Hardik Pandya&#039;s clean hitting
cricket

Watch: Ashton Agar gets a taste of Hardik Pandya's cle...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video