IND vs AUS 2017: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli and Co to ‘bluewash’ Australia

If this Virat and his army can achieve a "bluewash", then it would be a history in itself. No other Indian side had ever whitewashed Australia in a bilateral series before.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 20:19
PTI

New Delhi: Team India is up and rolling in the cricketing circuit with their recent prey being the touring Australian side. The Men in Blue humbled Steve Smith's side with a comprehensive five-wicket victory at Holkar Stadium, Indore to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. And Master Blaster Saschin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli and Co. to whitewash, or in his words "bluewash" the team from Down Under.

A mere 'underdogs' – that is what they were called heading into the game. Keeping rest aside, they surely did live upto their tag. They were left stunned by 26 runs in a rain-truncated Chennai ODI and further slumped in the series with a 50-run defeat at Eden Gardens.

Then came the Indore ODI, a must-win game for the Aussies. Return-man Aaron Finch notched up his 8th ODI ton and stitched a phenomenal 154-run stand with skipper Smith to set up a target of 293 runs. But openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane smashed respective fifties along with Hardik Pandya's quickfire 78 hepled the Indian ship comfortably cruised past the 293-run target.

Not only did Team India take an unassailable 3-0 in the series to win their sixth successive bilateral ODI series, but also became the first Indian side to claim the No. 1 spot in both Tests and ODIs. It was indeed a historic moment for Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue and a delighted Sachin took to his official Twitter page to congratulate the team and with it added his desire or rather his expectation from the remaining two matches.

"A win made to look rather easy by the #MenInBlue! Great achievement to remain unbeaten in 9 games! Let's make it 11 & #bluewash the series," tweeted Sachin.

Team India will next take on the Aussies in Bengaluru for the fourth ODI on September 28 and then in Nagpur for the final match on October 1. If this Virat and his army can achieve a "bluewash", then it would be a history in itself. No other Indian side had ever whitewashed Australia in a bilateral series before.  

