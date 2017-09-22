close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for third ODI– See Pics!

After two comprehensive wins on the trot, Team India now head down to Indore for the third one-day international match against Australia at Holkar Stadium, on Sunday. Steve Smith-led Australia too reached Indore with a bid to pull one back in the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 23:03
IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for third ODI– See Pics!
PTI

New Delhi: After two comprehensive wins on the trot, Team India now head down to Indore for the third one-day international match against Australia at Holkar Stadium, on Sunday. Steve Smith-led Australia too reached Indore with a bid to pull one back in the series.

The Men in Blue crumbled down Aussie hope in a rain-truncated encounter in Chennai in the first ODI and then extended their domination in the ongoing series with a 50-run win in Kolkata. Leading 2-0 already, Virat Kohli-led India will aim to seal the series when the two teams lock horns at Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) official has confirmed the arrival of both the teams and further added that the two teams would reach the stadium for their practice session, tomorrow. With chances of rain in Indore, the officials have speacially arranged indoor practice sessions.

Big concern for the Aussies will however be the pitch. Curator said that although the track may bring forth a bigger total, but it will mostly stand in favour of the wrist spinners. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has already wreaked havoc in both the matches, another would be a series wrap up in favour of the home team. Adding to it, a victory would take India to the top spot in ICC ODI rankings.  

TAGS

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusHolkar StadiumSteve SmithVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in World Cup
cricket

Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in...

Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations
cricket

Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-f...

Injured Neymar to miss first PSG game: Reports
Football

Injured Neymar to miss first PSG game: Reports

From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tricks in ODI cricket
cricket

From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tric...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator promises batting paradise in Indore
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator pro...

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar shortlisted for FIFA best player award
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar shortlisted for FIF...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national anthem
cricket

Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national ant...

Aussie cricketers barely survive scorching Kolkata heat, use GPS trackers to monitor fitness
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Aussie cricketers barely survive scorching Kolkata heat, us...

Watch: How Chetan Sharma became first ever Indian to take ODI hat-trick
cricket

Watch: How Chetan Sharma became first ever Indian to take O...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video