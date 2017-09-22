IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for third ODI– See Pics!

New Delhi: After two comprehensive wins on the trot, Team India now head down to Indore for the third one-day international match against Australia at Holkar Stadium, on Sunday. Steve Smith-led Australia too reached Indore with a bid to pull one back in the series.

The Men in Blue crumbled down Aussie hope in a rain-truncated encounter in Chennai in the first ODI and then extended their domination in the ongoing series with a 50-run win in Kolkata. Leading 2-0 already, Virat Kohli-led India will aim to seal the series when the two teams lock horns at Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricket team arrives in Indore ahead of their third ODI match against Australia pic.twitter.com/xYiqdH3LQq — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2017

Off To Indore

3nd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium 24 Sep !!#IndvAus pic.twitter.com/MRaoRhzxc7 — Virat Kohli (@Im_ViratKohli) September 22, 2017

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) official has confirmed the arrival of both the teams and further added that the two teams would reach the stadium for their practice session, tomorrow. With chances of rain in Indore, the officials have speacially arranged indoor practice sessions.

Big concern for the Aussies will however be the pitch. Curator said that although the track may bring forth a bigger total, but it will mostly stand in favour of the wrist spinners. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has already wreaked havoc in both the matches, another would be a series wrap up in favour of the home team. Adding to it, a victory would take India to the top spot in ICC ODI rankings.