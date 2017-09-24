IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni’s record of nine consecutive ODI victories

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya's brilliance at Holkar Stadium in Indore in the third one-day international match against Australia gave a lot of reason for India to celebrate. With a comprehensivc five-wicket victory against Steve Smith-led Australia, the hosts now have nine ODI victories in a row thereby equalling there longest winning streak in the 50-over format.

India are surely having a whale time in the ODI circuit. Since their 11-run defeat to West Indies at Sir Viv Richards Stadium on July 2, India haven't lost a single ODI match. They avenged their thirst with a stunning eight-wicket victory in Kingston in the final ODI match to clinch the series 3-1. They then whitewashed the Sri Lankan side at their own backyard finishing with a historic 5-0 win as they became the first visiting team to do so in the Emarld Island against the Islanders. And it of course followed with the 3-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series against Australia. Ergo, nine wins in a row.

Virat Kohli-led India have thereby equalled India's longest winning streak in ODIs, a record that was previously set under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Between November 2008 to February 3, 2009, the then Indian squad were unbeaten in the 50-over format – A 5-0 win over the touring English side followed by a successive victories in the first four ODIs against Sri Lanka in an away series.

However, accounting overall stats, Team India is way behind in the all-time list. The highest is of course by Australia – 21 victories in a row between January 11, 2003 to May 24. Well, another victory for Team India means they will stand at No.4 on the list with 10 successive wins.

As of now, Virat Kohli has led his side to 30 ODI victories in 38 matches with a winning percentage of 81.08.