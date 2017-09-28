IND vs AUS: David Warner overhauls Virat Kohli with century in 100 ODI matches

New Delhi: After three faltering innings on the trot, Australian batsman David Warner, on Thursday, proved his tag of 'the most dominant Aussie-ODI player', when he notched up a blistering 124 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against India in the fourth ODI match in the series. And ergo, he went well, clear of India skipper Virat Kohli in most runs in career's first 100 ODI matches.

For the touring Australian side, it was more of a game of pride. Losing three consecutive matches on the series, Steve Smith's side definitely have to chance to regain a comeback spot in the series, but can sure fight the rest half to save themselves from a whitewash. Opting to bat firt, the tourists opted to bat first. Much hope rested on Aaron Finch (94), who had notched up a century in his comeback game after missing out on the first three ODIs. And he once again provided his side with a fiery start alongside opener David Warner, only this time the latter smashed his 14th ton in the 50-over-format to overshadow the former.

Making ample use of the batter-friendly Chinnaswamy track, Warner laced together 12 boundaries and four sixes to bring up 124 runs in 119 deliveries and notch up a 100 in his 100th ODI game. Numbers reveal he is the first Australian to achieve this feat. Adding to it, he has now edged past Virat Kohli (4107) to climb to the second spot on the list of most runs amassed in career's first 100 ODIs.

Heading into the match, he was guranteed 6to overtake the only other Aussie on that list – Dean Jones (3857 runs after 100 games). Also, just 15 more, could take him past his opposition skipper for Thursday. But a ravishing 124 runs in Bengaluru, not only took him past Kohli, but also West Indies great Viv Richards (4146) and Gordon Greendige (4177). However, leading the chart is South African batsman Hasim Amla (4808).

Adding to his praise, his 14th ODI ton on Thursday took him past Kohli (13) on the list of most centuries in first 100 ODI matches. And once again leading the chart is Amla with 16 hundreds.