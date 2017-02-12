IND vs BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batsman to score two Test centuries against India

New Delhi: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim once again proved why is he the most vital part of his team's batting line-up by scoring a well deserved century on fourth day of one-off Test against India at Hyderabad. With the brilliant century, the wicketkeeper batsman also entered the record books by becoming the only Bangladeshi batsman to score two Test centuries against India.

Mushfiqur made 127 runs off 262 balls with 16 fours and 2 sixes before becoming R Ashwin's 250th test victim.

The right-handed batsman also became the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to score 3000 runs in test cricket after Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, and Habibul Basher.

On the fourth day, despite a fighting ton from Mushfiqur, the visitors could only manage 388 runs in first innings, giving India a comprehensive 299-run lead. Despite having the chance to enforce a follow-on, Kohli and his men came to bat again for the second innings.

With one and half day's play still left, hosts are definitely in the driver's seat.