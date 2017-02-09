Ind vs Ban: Was Virat Kohli right in dropping Karun Nair after a triple ton? Read what experts have to say

New Delhi: Less than two months ago, Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium witnessed history as Indian cricketer Karun Nair became the only second Indian batsman to score a triple century. The 25-year-old struck a superb square-cut to reach the milestone - 303 runs off 381 deliveries.

The Rajasthani lad not only became the youngest Indian to score a triple ton, but also the only Indian batsman to convert his maiden ton to a triple.

Nair, who was playing in place of injured Ajinkya Rahane, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. However, the question in everybody's mind was – whether India will pick him or Rahane for the one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Ahead of today's historic match between India and Bangladesh, confusion hovered over the selection of Rahane and Nair and cricket lovers had to wait till yesterday, when Indian skipper threw his weight behind the Mumbai batsman.

"We all remember what Nair had done back in Chennai, but we surely can't ignore the fact what Rahane's position means to the team. His average is over 50.00 and is the most solid batsman in our team as far as Test format is concerned," Kohli said at a press conference.

An injury in the finger had ruled out Ajinkya from the Chennai test, thus making way for Karun, which was put to full utilisation.

Nair now joins the club of 'sitting out after a triple ton', alongside Andy Sandhman, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Len Hutton.

While the Indian team hopes for a positive outcome from their decision, here is what the experts of the game have to say:

Playing Rahane & dropping Karun Nair is good long term decision. Important to get Rahane back in the fold & amongst the runs. #IndvBan — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 9, 2017

Players sitting out of next Test (for any reason) after scoring a triple-ton:

Andy Sandham

Len Hutton

Inzamam-ul-Haq

KARUN NAIR#IndvBan — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 9, 2017

Hard luck for @karun126. Cant think of another instance when batsman scores triple ton & is dropped next Test! But Rahane's return justified — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 9, 2017

Of course @ajinkyarahane88 has to return. Beats me that the question is even asked.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2017

Bangladesh have come to India to play their first ever Test.