IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Veterans MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh star as India beat England by 15 runs; take unassailable 2-0 lead

Veteran MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh hit brilliants hundreds to give India series winning victory in Cuttack.

India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Third and final match will be played on Sunday in Kolkata.

Brief scores:

India: 381 for six in 50 overs (Yuvraj Singh 150, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 134; Chris Woakes 4/60)

England: 366 for 8 in 50 overs (Jason Roy 82, Eoin Morgan 102, Joe Root 54; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/65).

ENGLAND INNINGS; INDIA 382/6

Over 50 || Score 366/8 (Liam Plunkett 26; David Willey 5)

Bhuvneshwar bowled the last over, and he conceded only six runs as India win the match by 15 runs.

Over 49 || Score 360/8 (Liam Plunkett 24; David Willey 1)

One huge over for India. Jasprit Bumrah held his nerves and affected a run out to send England captain Eoin Morgan back.

WICKET: Eoin Morgan run out 102 (81b)

Bumrah lealked 11 runs in the penultimate over, leaving India to defend 22 runs from the last over.

Over 47 || Score 336/7 (Eoin Morgan 85; Liam Plunkett 18)

Tow big overs for England. Bhuvenshwar Kumar leaked 10 runs in the 46th over, with both Eoin Morgan and Liam Plunkett hitting a four each.

Jasprit Bumrah, then, leaked 17 runs in the next over as Plunkett hit back-to-back fours to end the over. The spell started with a double to Morgan. The England skipper hit the next ball for a six.

England need another 46 runs from 16 balls.

Over 45 || Score 309/7 (Eoin Morgan 71; Liam Plunkett 5)

Lucky Bhuvneshwar finally gets a wicket, and an important one. Moeen Ali was taking the game away. Got a thick inside edge.

WICKET: Moeen Ali b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 55 (43b)

That happened off the third ball of the 44th over.

Jasprit Bumrah joined the fun by removing Chris Woakes in the next over. A brilliantly disguised slower delivery.

WICKET: Chris Woakes b Jasprit Bumrah 5 (4b)

In the last five overs, England have added 40 runs, but at the cost of two wickets. They need another 73 runs from 30 balls.

Liam Plunkett is the new man.

Over 41 || Score 274/5 (Eoin Morgan 65; Moeen Ali 37)

Another big partnership for England. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali have added 68 runs from 58 balls as they keep England's chances alive.

In the last five overs, England have added another 37 runs, without losing another wicket.

They need another 108 runs from 54 balls, and it's within their range.

For India, both R Ashwin and R Jadeja have completed their spells, for figures of 10-0-65-3 and 10-0-45-1 respectively.

Over 35 || Score 236/5 (Eoin Morgan 46; Moeen Ali 18)

Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni teamed up to produce a classic stumping, and get rid of Jos Buttler.

WICKET: Jos Buttler st MS Dhoni b R Ashwin 10 (9b)

That happened off the third ball of the 32nd over, with Ashwin sending down a wide down the leg. Buttler was STUMPED, literally.

In the last five overs, England have scored 30 runs, and they need another runs 146 runs from 90 balls.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli introduced Kedar Jadhav into the attack, and the spinner has failed to weave his magic. 17 runs from his two overs.

Over 30|| Score 193/4 (Eoin Morgan 22; Jos Buttler 10)

Good period of play for India. In the last five overs, India have taken two wickets, conceding 25 runs.

And leading India's charge was twin spinners R Aswhin and R Jadeja.

Jadeja first removed Jason Roy, off the first ball of a new spell, in the 27th over. Bowled.

WICKET: Jason Roy b Ravindra Jadeja 82 (73b)

It was followed by Ashwin's second wicket. He bowled Ben Stokes clean.

WICKET: Ben Stokes b R Ashwin 1 (3b)

That happened off the second ball of the 28th over.

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan are in the centre for England, and they need another 189 runs from 20 overs, nearly 10 an over.

Over 26|| Score 170/2 (Jason Roy 82; Eoin Morgan 10)

England captain Eoin Morgan is taking some time, but his partner in Jason Roy is batting beautifully.

They have added 42 runs in 37 balls, with 32 of those coming in the last five overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who put a brake in the England innings by removing Joe Root, has been given special treatment by Roy. Ashwin 's figures so far 4-0-29-1.

Over 20 || Score 128/2 (Jason Roy 51; Eoin Morgan 0)

Drinks served well for India. Ravichandran Aswhin removed dangerous Joe Root.

Root failed to control his shot, and ended up offering an easy catch for Virat Kohli at mid-wicket.

Ashwin, for his part, was brave to toss up the delivery, and managed to get a top edge.

WICKET: Joe Root c Virat Kohli b R Ashwin 54 (55)

That happened off the penultimate ball of the 20th over. Seven runs and a wicket for Ashwin in his first over.

In the previous over, Ravindra Jadeja conceded only two runs.

England skipper Eoin Morgan is the new man. And visitors need another 254 runs from 30 overs.

Over 18 || Score 119/1 (Jason Roy 49; Joe Root 48)

England breached the 100-run mark, and Indian bowlers continued their struggle.

11 runs off the 16th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya with both Joe Root and Jason Roy hitting a four each.

Ravindra Jadeja controlled the flow of run for a brief, conceding only three singles in the 17th over.

But another 11 run-over, which also witnessed a drop catch, made skipper Virat Kohli furious.

Off the third ball of the 18th over, Roy played a lofted shot and it traveled to mid-wicket but Jasprit Bumrah floored the chance.

Drinks

15 || Score 94/1 (Jason Roy 38; Joe Root 34)

Runs coming for England in relatively comfortable pace. 12 runs in the last two overs.

Hardik Pandya conceded eight runs in his second over, with Jason Roy hitting first six of the innings, off the second ball, over mid-wicket boundary.

Ravindra Jadeja conceded five runs in his third over – three singles and a double.

England need another 288 runs from 35 overs.

Over 13 || Score 81/1 (Jason Roy 30; Joe Root 29)

England added 15 runs in the last three overs.

Virat Kohli introduced Ravindra Jadeja in the 12th over, and the spinner conceded four runs, all singles.

Hardik Pandya joined Jadeja as India made a double change, and he conceded five runs in his first over, which included a four, off the bat of Jason Roy.

It was followed by a six-run over, bowled by Jadeja. Roy hit his fifth four, off the second ball.

Thus Roy and Joe Root added 50+ runs for the second-wicket.

Over 10 || Score 66/1 (Jason Roy 19; Joe Root 25)

15 runs in the last two overs, and England are keeping their chances alive.

Jasprit Bumrah conceded seven runs in the tenth over, with Jason Roy hitting a four off the fifth ball.

In the previous over, bowled by Bhuvi, Joe Root hit two fours, off the fourth and sixth balls, to make it a 8-run over.

Over 8 || Score 51/1 (Jason Roy 13; Joe Root 16)

Both Jason Roy and Joe Rook looking in good touch. They have added 23 runs in 25 balls, but England still need more than 330 runs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued his tidy spell. Given two runs in his fourth over, and has so far conceded only 15 runs with a maiden over to the boot.

Jasprit Bumrah, despite taking the wicket of Alex Hales, has leaked runs. Eight from his fourth over. He has leaked 30 runs so far.

Root hit the second ball of the eighth over for a four through the backward point area.

Over 6 || Score 44/1 (Jason Roy 12; Joe Root 10)

After losing Alex Hales, England negotiated the next over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with some caution. Only to singles, one each to Jason Roy and Joe Root.

But the sixth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, resulted in eight runs as both Root and Roy hit a four each – off the second and fifth balls respectively.

England need another 338 runs from 44 overs.

Over 4 || Score 32/1 (Jason Roy 6; Joe Root 4)

One big over for England as Jasprit Bumrah conceded nine runs from his first over. Alex Hales hit the first ball for a four, drove through the off side.

Then, four leg byes off a free hit. There was a single too. Nine runs from the second over.

It was followed by another big over. 11 runs from Bhuvi's second over, with two fours – both to Alex Hales.

But Hales departed the next over. Removed by Bumrah, off the last penultimate ball of the fourth over. Caught behind.

WICKET: Alex Hales c MS Dhoni b Jasprit Bumrah 14 (12b)

Joe Root is the new man for England. And he the first ball for a four.

Over 1 || Score 0/0 (Jason Roy 0; Alex Hales 0)

Brilliant start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A maiden over to Jason Roy.

Overs 50 | Score 381/6 | (Pandya 19*, Jadeja 16*)

With some big hits towards the end, Pandya and Jadeja took India to a big total. Jadeja scored a six and a boundary off the last three balls bowled by Woakes. India would be very happy with the way they have fought back after being reduced to 25/3.

Overs 48 | Score 358/6 | (Pandya 12*)

Hardik Pandya was the new man in and he got off the mark with a boundary against Ball. Next ball was banged short and Pandya hammered it over deep midwicket for a Six! But after hitting two sixes off Plunkett, Dhoni was finally caught at deep square leg by Willey.

MS Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134 (122b)

Overs 46 | Score 323/4 | (Dhoni 113*)

With Dhoni tiring a bit, Jadhav has taken the onus of hitting big shots. After hitting Punkett for a six off the fourth ball, he worked the ball past third man for a boundary. The last ball of the over was a full-toss, but Jadhav hit it straight to the fielder at midwicket.

KM Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22 (10b)

Overs 44 | Score 296/4 | (Dhoni 104*, Jadhav 5*)

15 runs came off that over, which included 4 byes. Jadhav, who scored a magnificent counter-attacking ton in the previous match, needs to unleash some lusty blows, today as well.

Overs 43 | Score 281/3 | (Dhoni 100*)

The crowd cannot believe it as Yuvraj is out to a soft dismissal. Woakes bowled a wide ball, Yuvi went for the drive but got an edge which went straight into the keeper's gloves. India's comeback back walks back to a standing ovation from the crowd. Fantastic innings. The wicket also ended the 256-run stand between Yuvraj and Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Dhoni also slammed a century, his first after steppding down as Indian limited-overs captain.

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150 (127b)

Overs 42 | Score 274/3 | (Yuvraj 150*, Dhoni 93*)

Decent over for England, just seven runs off it. Meanwhile, Yuvraj has reached 150 off 126 balls.

Overs 41 | Score 267/3 | (Yuvraj 147*, Dhoni 90*)

Yuvraj was given out caught behind by the umpire off Chris Woakes bowling, but the left-hander immediately reviewed it and it went in his favour. As the ball went past Yuvi's bat behind the wicket, it bumped on to the ground before going into wicket-keeper Jos Buttler's gloves. No respite for England.

Overs 40 | Score 261/3 | (Yuvraj 145*, Dhoni 85*)

Yuvraj has broken so many records today. He first hit his 150th six in limited-overs cricket. He then went on to score his 14th ODI ton. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of maximum ODI runs vs England. Batting on 145, he has also gone past his previous highest score in ODIs - 139 vs Australia.

Overs 38 | Score 237/3 | (Yuvraj 126*, Dhoni 81*)

After completing his century, both Yuvraj and Dhoni are now looking to step up the tempo. It could be absolute carnage at Cuttack if these two bat on for the next seven to eight overs. England need a wicket badly!

Overs 34 | Score 197/3 | (Yuvraj 103*, Dhoni 65*)

Comeback man Yuvraj Singh has slammed his 14th ODI ton, fourth against England. The knock has come at a crucial time for the Men in Blue. He came to bat at a crucial time and has done the job of resurrecting the innings with the Indian skipper. The left-hander's love for batting against England continues.

Overs 30 | Score 167/3 | (Yuvraj 82*, Dhoni 58*)

Batting on 43, Dhoni did give England a glimmer of hope as one of the top edges flew towards long on where Jake Ball got to the ball but dropped it at the last moment running backwards. That chance could hurt the visitors badly as Dhoni is looking to hit big shots now. The partnership is now worth 142 runs.

Overs 25 | Score 132/3 | (Yuvraj 75*, Dhoni 31*)

Yuvi and Dhoni are changing gears in between, every now and then, much to Morgan's dismay. The plan looks to attack spinners as well, as Dhoni has attempted a few lusty blows as well. In last match it was the Kohli-Jadhav partnership, in this match these are looking to do something similar. England badly need a wicket.

Overs 20 | Score 92/3 | (Yuvraj 47*, Dhoni 21*)

Dhoni and Yuvraj possibly are now batting with a target in mind. While they are not hesitating in punishing the loose deliveries, they are also sensibly rotating the strike. Morgan would be aware of the damage these two can cause later, which is why the visitors need a wicket pretty soon.

Overs 14 | Score 81/3 | (Yuvraj 41*, Dhoni 16*)

After the initial hiccups, Yuvraj and Dhoni are now looking much more composed at the crease. Yuvi in particular, has been looking in good rhythm. Big knocks would do wonders to the confidence of Both the batsmen. The partnership for fourth wicket is now worth 56 runs.

Overs 14 | Score 64/3 | (Yuvraj 29*, Dhoni 11*)

Dhoni slapped a short ball from Ball past point for his first boundary of the innings, which came off the 23rd ball he faced. The run-rate should not be a matter of concern for these two, as they need to get going for at least 8-10 overs. The runs will automatically follow if they spend time at the crease. The partnership is now worth 39 runs for fourth wicket. India need a much better effort from these two today.

Overs 10 | Score 43/3 | (Yuvraj 18*, Dhoni 1*)

Yuvraj shifted the momentum slightly in India's favour in the eighth over of the innings, where he hit three boundaries against Jake Ball. On the other hand, Dhoni has made a very cautious start as he is batting on just 1 off 15 balls. The pair is slowly on the process of rebuilding the innings.

Overs 7 | Score 27/3 | (Yuvraj 2*, Dhoni 1*)

Having already picked two wickets, Woakes made a blunder when he dropped a catch off his own bowling. But the all-rounder soon made amends for it as he bowled Dhawan in the same over. The left-hander was looking to drive a wide ball, got an inside edge which crashed on to the stumps. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni – two of India's most experienced batsmen are at the crease. Men in Blue desperately need a big partnership from their two veteran players.

S Dhawan b Woakes 11 (15b)

Overs 3 | Score 22/2 | (Dhawan 9*)

Chris Woakes has dented India already with two quick blows. Lokesh Rahul was the first batsman to be dismissed as he edged one towards the slip cordon where Ben Stokes took a good low catch. Kohli hit Woakes for two boundaries straight down the ground before nicking one in the slips, where Stokes grabbed his second catch of the innings.

V Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8 (5b)

KL Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5 (5b)

Both the teams have made one change each. England have replaced Adil Rashid with Liam Plunkett. India have replaced Umesh Yadav with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India's playing XI:

S Dhawan, L Rahul, V Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Y Singh, KJadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, B Kumar, J Bumrah

England's playing XI:

J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan (c), B Stokes, J Buttler (wk), M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, D Willey, J Ball

TOSS: Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited India to bat first

Virat Kohli's captain as India's full-time limited-overs skipper started on a brilliant note as his team chased down a stiff 350-run target in the first ODI. After being reduced to 63/4, Kohli and new hero Kedar Jadhav stunned England with a well-planned counter-attack and stitched 200 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership.

With 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli playing one magical knock after other, knocking off 300 plus scores has been like a walk in the park with the skipper himself smashing 17 tons at a staggering averaging of 97 plus in those matches.

And with India's penchant of producing quality batsmen, it was Kedar Jadhav, who matched his skipper stroke for stroke during his 65-ball-hundred.

India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice and in each of them Kohli has been the backbone with centuries each but Jadhav's innings caught English skipper Eoin Morgan off-guard.

The diminutive Jadhav's confidence in such a short international career made everyone sit back and look up in astonishment.

As the teams gear up for the second ODI at Cuttack, England team will certainly feel a bit deflated after failing to defend a total of 350 having got four top-order batsmen back in the hut for less than 100.

Cuttack: Live cricket score and live updates from 2nd ODI between India and England at Barabati Stadium. It's a must win game for Eoin Morgan's men after losing the first ODI from a winning position.