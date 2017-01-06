IND vs ENG: MSK Prasad-led selection panel to pick Indian team for three-match ODI series today

New Delhi: As recommendations by the Lodha committee have caused a severe crisis in BCCI, MSK Prasad-led selection panel will pick India's squad for upcoming three-match series against England.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 scheduled to be played in England in June this year, the focus of the selectors will be to pick a squad which can be retained for the tournament as well.

As per the Lodha recommendations, senior selection committee was supposed to be a three-member team comprising Test players.

However, the BCCI had announced the new panel in September, with its now sacked president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke defying the court's diktat.

As of now only Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh -- all former Test players -- meet the eligibility criteria set by the Lodha panel. The other two selectors Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe have only played two and four ODIs respectively.

Against Eoin Morgan-led England, India will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, starting 15 January.

The selectors will also pick the India A squad for two warm-up matches against England to be held at CCI, Mumbai.

Now that MS Dhoni has stepped down as the skipper of the limited-overs team, it will be for the first time that he will play under the leadership of Virat Kohli.