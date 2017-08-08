SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav potential covers following Ravindra Jadeja's ban

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for taking seven wickets and scoring 70 not out as India comprehensively beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs to seal the three-match Test series in Colombo.

However, Jadeja did not end the Test on a happy note as he was handed a one-Test ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating six demerit points in a 24-month period.

During the third day's play in Colombo on Saturday, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match".

As such, Jadeja was suspended from his side's third Test against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August.

However, there are speculations that left-arm spinner Axar Patel or off-spinner Jayant Yadav could be summoned as the 15th member of the Indian team.

While Kuldeep Yadav is a certainty in the playing XI for the final Test match, the team management wants to keep a cover for the young chinaman bowler.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is currently in Pallekele for the third Test and is expected to take a call after discussions with coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.

Axar is currently in South Africa, where he is playing the tri-nation one day series of the A teams. "Since Axar will be finishing his one day engagements by Tuesday evening, he can join the team by Thursday (August 10). Logically, he is a like for like replacement in absence of Jadeja," a BCCI official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina will be appearing for a fitness Test at the National Cricket Academy. "After months of hard work it’s time for an evaluation. Off to NCA! Looking forward," tweeted Raina.

Raina's appearance for a fitness test keeps him in contention for a place in the Sri Lanka bound ODI squad.