IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for another disappointing innings

With regular opener Lokesh Rahul down with flu, onus was on Dhawan and Mukund to open the Indian innings, however the latter struggle to leave a mark once again.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:53
IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for another disappointing innings
Reuters

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund failed to repay India captain Virat Kohli's backing with another disappointing performance on Day 1 of Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka. (IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

After winning the toss, Kohli opted to bat, sending in the pairing of Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan to get India off to a bright start. 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was also handed a test debut as Kohli looked to begin the series well at a ground where Sri Lanka prevailed over them in 2015.

Mukund, however, was dismissed for a meager total of 12 runs from 36 balls, with Nuwan Pradeep removing him after wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella completed a safe catch behind the stumps.

With regular opener Lokesh Rahul down with flu, onus was on Dhawan and Mukund to open the Indian innings, however the latter struggle to leave a mark once again.

Mukund's struggle to perform in the Indian whites yet again got Twitterati active with reactions, as many slammed Kohli and BCCI for selecting him over several other options including Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

India vs Sri LankaGalle TestDay 1Abhinav MukundIndia's tour of Sri LankaTwitterGautam GambhirRohit Sharmacricket news

