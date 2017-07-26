IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1: Fans slam Abhinav Mukund for another disappointing innings

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund failed to repay India captain Virat Kohli's backing with another disappointing performance on Day 1 of Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka. (IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 1 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

After winning the toss, Kohli opted to bat, sending in the pairing of Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan to get India off to a bright start.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was also handed a test debut as Kohli looked to begin the series well at a ground where Sri Lanka prevailed over them in 2015.

Mukund, however, was dismissed for a meager total of 12 runs from 36 balls, with Nuwan Pradeep removing him after wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella completed a safe catch behind the stumps.

With regular opener Lokesh Rahul down with flu, onus was on Dhawan and Mukund to open the Indian innings, however the latter struggle to leave a mark once again.

Mukund's struggle to perform in the Indian whites yet again got Twitterati active with reactions, as many slammed Kohli and BCCI for selecting him over several other options including Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

Abhinav Mukund still in the team only becoz of filthy politics by kohli to keep Gambhir away from the team. #SLvInd — IND (@IndianNizz) July 26, 2017

A brilliant inning comes to an end by a specialist opner!! Take a bow Abhinav Mukund — RáNá RóHíTíAñ (@BeingRk45) July 26, 2017

Kuldip dropped even after winning the last test 4 India ! Strange.He must wear the same ring that Abhinav Mukund wears everytime he fails — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) July 26, 2017

Height is , abhinav mukund can play as a opener but not gautam gambhir , wow salute to team selector @BCCI — PARIK SINGH (@pariksh91750345) July 26, 2017

Abhinav mukund getting chance ahead of Gambhir. Poor selection from team india — surya bose (@suryadb) July 26, 2017

Why Abhinav Mukund instead of Rohit Sharma? Just why?? #INDvSL — Jessy Rajkumari (@RajkumariJessy) July 26, 2017

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.