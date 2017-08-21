IND vs SL: Virat Kohli goes past Sourav Ganguly to become third batsman with most 50-plus knocks while chasing in ODIs

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli proved to be a clinical partner-in-crime alongside centurion Shikhar Dhawan as the Indian team scripted a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international match at Dambulla, on Sunday. Chase-master Virat smashed a 70-ball 82 to register his 44th ODI fifty and en route, surpassed former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on the list of most fifty-plus scores while chasing in ODIs.

Put to bat first, Sri Lankan openers Danushka Gunathilaka (35) and Niroshan Dickwella (65) took the hosts off to a fiery start stitching a commendable 74-run partnership until wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped his first to send back the former off a mistimed reverse sweep. Dickwella carried on the momentum, notched up his fifth ODI fifty, took the Islanders past the 100-run mark and for the first time in the series so far, Sri Lanka were looking strong enough to post a defending total. But soon things turned sour and the Lankas resolved to their older forms as they bundled out for a paltry 210 within 44 overs.

With a 200-plus run target, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stepped in. The right-handed batsman departed of a bizarre run out in the fifth over and then skipper Kohli combined with Dhawan to cruise the Indian ship past the paltry total weaving a phenomenal 197-run stand. While Dhawan notched up his 11th ODI ton in just 71 deliveries sailing to an unbeaten 132, Virat Kohli registered his 44th ODI half-century.

En route to his 70-ball 82, Virat Kohli leapfrogged former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's tally of 44 fifty-plus scores while chasing in ODI cricket. Virat now has 45 such knocks to his name, and now stands third only the list behind former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (50) and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (69).

Earlier in July, during Team India's Tour of West Indies, Virat had notched up his 28th ODI century in the final game of the series, played in Kingston. Ergo, his tally of centuries whilst chasing went up to 18, one ahead of his idol Sachin Tendulkar. However, for the 28-year-old, he had achieved the feat in just 102 innings, in comparison to Sachin's 232.

Overall, it was another big win for the tourists on Asian soil as they continued their domination over the jaded Sri Lankan side. Stats speak – it was their biggest win while chasing a target of 200-plus in terms of overs left.

The Men in Blue will next face the Islanders for the second ODI match in Pallekele, on August 24.