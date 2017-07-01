IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni's 'power-blast' six to Jason Holder leaves Twitterati awestruck

New Delhi: There has been an element of inconsistency in MS Dhoni's batting in the recent past but the wicket-keeper batsman looked like a vintage wine in the 3rd ODI against West Indies after he slammed unbeaten 78 off 79 balls. (IND vs WI - Full Coverage)

With his 'man of the match' knock, the former skipper enabled India to post a winning score on a tough track and was admittedly happy to have got an opportunity to play an innings of quality after the top three has been scoring bulk of runs in recent times.

In his steadily building innings, Dhoni smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes, with both maximums coming against Windies skipper Jason Holder on consecutive deliveries in the 47th over.

It was the second six that drew special praise, not just from commentators but twitterati too.

When asked how come he is getting better with age, pat came the reply: "It's like wine".

The satisfaction was writ large having scored runs on a difficult track.

"Our top-order has been doing the bulk of the scoring in the last one-one and a half years, so it felt good to get an opportunity and score runs."

Team India next face West Indies on June 2 in the 4th ODI, hoping to wrap-up the series with a 3-0 lead.