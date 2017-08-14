close
India A 120 all-out, South Africa A in control of first Test

For India A, Shreyas Iyer (31) emerged as the top-scorer as only four Indians managed to produce a double digit score in their first innings.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 00:06
India A 120 all-out, South Africa A in control of first Test
Courtesy: PTI

Pretoria: India A put up a listless batting display to be dismissed for a paltry 120 on the second day as South Africa put themselves in a dominant position in the first unofficial 'Test' here today.

BE Hendricks (3/23) and DL Piedt (3/32) returned with three wickets each, while S von Berg (1/16) and CJ Dala (1/36) picked one each to make life difficult for India A batsmen after South Africa A posted 346 in their first innings.

For India A, Shreyas Iyer (31) emerged as the top-scorer as only four Indians managed to produce a double digit score in their first innings.

With a first innings lead of 226, South Africa came out to bat again, scoring 66 for no loss in 20 overs.

Opener Stephen Cook (32 not out), who had notched up a century in the first innings, and skipper AK Markram (34 not out) were at the crease at stumps.

Resuming at 278-4, South Africa A were allout for 346, courtesy Mohammed Siraj (4/61) and S Nadeem (4/117) who completed a four-wicket haul today after taking two wickets each on day 2.

Brief Scores:

South Africa A 1st innings: 346 allout in 117.3 overs

India A 1st innings: 120 allout in 39 overs (S Iyer 31; BE Hendricks 3/23, DL Piedt 3/32)

South Africa A 2nd innings: 66-0 in 20 overs (S Cook 32, AK Markram 34 not out; A Choudhary 0/5).  

Shreyas Iyer, India A, India A vs South Africa A, India vs South Africa, cricket news, India Cricket News

