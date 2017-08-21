close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India A batsmen falter to concede first innings lead

Iyer could not add much to his overnight tally after starting the day at 56. His innings comprised five fours and four sixes.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 23:44
India A batsmen falter to concede first innings lead
Courtesy: PTI

Potchefstroom: India A batsmen faltered against South Africa A spinners to concede a 46-run first innings lead from a comfortable position on day three of the second and final unofficial Test here.

In response to South Africa's 322, India could manage 276 despite starting the day at 181 for three. The hosts, in their second innings, were 138 for four at stumps, extending their overall lead to 184 runs.

Earlier, the Indian middle lower failed to capitalise on the good work done by the top-three Ravikumar Samarth (77), Sudip Chatterjee (46) and Shreyas Iyer (65).

Iyer could not add much to his overnight tally after starting the day at 56. His innings comprised five fours and four sixes.

India's first innings total would have been much lesser had it not been for number 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, who scored 36 off 67 balls to take his team beyond 250.

The visitors, who trail the two-match series 0-1, struggled especially against the spinners with offie Dane Piedt (4/70) and leggie Shaun von Berg (2/84) taking the bulk of the wickets. Dane Paterson (3/48) was the stand out pacer.

South Africa's second innings was again anchored by opener Stephen Cook, who remained unbeaten on 55 off 162 balls at stumps.

India did well to South Africa to reduce to 88 for four before Cook and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) frustrated them with an unbeaten 50-run stand.

TAGS

India A vs South Africa AShreyas IyerIndia vs South Africacricket news

From Zee News

Dale Steyn posts progress video, announces return to competitive cricket
cricket

Dale Steyn posts progress video, announces return to compet...

Manchester United closing in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing: Report
English Premier LeagueFootball

Manchester United closing in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing:...

This Team India will win 2019 ICC World Cup, says Axar Patel
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

This Team India will win 2019 ICC World Cup, says Axar Pate...

SEE PIC: Ishant Sharma trying to find seam and bounce under water
cricket

SEE PIC: Ishant Sharma trying to find seam and bounce under...

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels included in West Indies ODI squad for England
cricket

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels included in West Indies ODI squ...

Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of World Badminton Championships
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of World Badminton Cha...

Sydney Games gave me belief to win an Olympic gold: Abhinav Bindra
Other Sports

Sydney Games gave me belief to win an Olympic gold: Abhinav...

Pakistan to host World XI, Sri Lanka and West Indies
cricket

Pakistan to host World XI, Sri Lanka and West Indies

Rafael Nadal hails &#039;unbelievable&#039; climb back to World No.1
Tennis

Rafael Nadal hails 'unbelievable' climb back to W...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video