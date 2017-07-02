India A coach Rahul Dravid gets 100 pc salary hike after accepting new two-year agreement

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has renewed India A and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid's contract for two years, thus ending the conflict of interest row which threatened to put the partnership to an end.

The new agreement means that the former India batsman would now be working with the junior teams only, without any outside commitments, during this period. And the reported emolument for Dravid is Rs. 5 crore per annum, which is a 100 percent increase from what he was paid under his previous contract.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had said, “Rahul Dravid is known for the discipline and commitment he brings to the table. He has been successful in grooming the youngsters in the last two years. I wish him all the very best for his assignments with the two teams for the next two years.”

Last month, Dravid had demanded clarification from the BCCI over the details of his previous contract. It can be read as a response to Ramchandra Guha’s questions raised over coaches performing dual responsibilities.

It's worth noting that Dravid's previous contract was for a ten-month period, thus enabling him to work in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, he was associated with Delhi Daredevils. But since renewing the new contract with the BCCI, he has reportedly quit the Delhi-based IPL franchise.