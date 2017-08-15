close
India A lose by 235 runs against South Africa A in 1st Test

Chasing a mammoth victory target of 447, India were all out for 211 in their second innings with pacer Junior Dala grabbing five for 36 in 10.1 overs.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 23:40

Pretoria: Putting up an abject batting display, India A lost the first unofficial 'Test' against South Africa by 235 runs to trail the two-match series 0-1.

Chasing a mammoth victory target of 447, India were all out for 211 in their second innings with pacer Junior Dala grabbing five for 36 in 10.1 overs.

Starting the day at 192 for six, India A added only 19 runs as they lost three wickets. Vijay Shankar, who got injured in the first innings did not come out to bat.

It was a poor show by India A as they were outclassed by the hosts in all departments during the match.

For the record, not a single Indian batsmen could cross half-century mark in both innings with Ankit Bawne's 46 being the top score.

Most of the specialist batsmen got out in their 20s in the second innings.

While Bawne was the only one who showed temperament for the longer format, young keeper-batsmen Ishan Kishan approached his innings with a T20 mindset, hitting 39 off 32 balls.

Brief Score: South Africa 346 and 220/5 declared

India A 120 & 211 (Ankit Bawne 46, Ishan Kishan 39, Junior Dala 5/36). India A lost by 235 runs.

TAGS

India ASouth Africa Acricket news

