India A suffer two-wicket loss to South Africa A in Tri-series

Pretoria: India A put up a listless batting display to suffer a two-wicket loss at the hands of hosts South Africa A in a low-scoring one-dayer of the Tri-Series here on Wednesday.

Put into bat, skipper Manish Pandey (55) emerged as the top-scorer for India A before they were bundled out for 152 in 41.5 overs.

South Africa A then huffed and puffed their way to overhaul the target, scoring 153 for 8 in 37.4 overs here.

Dwaine Pretorius (3/24) shone for South Africa A with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 38 off 54 balls, which included three fours and a six.

Chasing a modest target, South Africa A found the going tough as they were 16 for 2 after losing H Davids (5) and D Paterson (11) early.

By 16th over, the hosts had lost half their side with 71 runs on board as R Hendricks (11), K Zondo (15) and H Klaasen (24) were sent back to the hut.

At the 32nd over, Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice, removing D Pretorius (38) and JT Smuts (0) in a space of four balls.

However, Farhaan Behardien (37) kept his nerves as he alongwith AM Phangiso (3) took the team home with 12.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Phangiso returned with a four- wicket haul and Pretorius scalped three to skittle out India A for a low total.

Left-arm seamer Hendricks provided the early breakthrough for South Africa A as he dealt twin blows in his opening over, removing opener Sanju Samson (7) and SS Iyer (0) to leave India A struggling at 7 for 2.

Karun Nair (25) and Pandey then tried to resurrect the innings and added 42 runs before the former was dismissed by fast bowler Pretorius, who trapped the batsman in front of wicket in the 14th over. Nair had four boundaries during his 39-ball innings.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant (10) was then sent packing by Pretorius with Dane Paterson taking the catch.

Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso then got into the act to sent back Krunal Pandhya (0) and Axar Patel (10), and India A slumped to 89 for 6 in 27 overs.

Pandey then joined hands with Yuzvendra Chahal (24) to bring up the 100 for India A. The 27-year-old Karnataka batsman scored his fifty before becoming a prey of Phangiso.

New batsman Shardul Thakur (0) lasted just two balls as he was cleaned up by Phangiso, while Basil Thampi was dismissed by Pretorius. Mohammed Siraj (8) was the last wicket to fall as India A were dismissed for 152.

Beuran Hendricks (2/15), Dwaine Pretorius (3/24) and Aaron Phangiso (4/30) were the best bowlers for South Africa A.