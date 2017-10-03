close
India A trounce New Zealand A by an innings to claim series 2-0

Spinners Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem wreaked havoc as India A thrashed New Zealand A by an innings and 26 runs to win the two-match unofficial Test series 2-0

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 16:58
PTI

Vijayawada: Spinners Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem wreaked havoc as India A thrashed New Zealand A by an innings and 26 runs to win the two-match unofficial Test series 2-0, here on Tuesday.

After scoring 211 in their first innings, the visitors managed only 210 in their second essay, courtesy another batting collapse despite starting the final day at 104 for 1.
India A had scored 447 in their only innings.

Legspinner Karn (5 for 78 in 20.3 overs) and left-arm spinner Nadeem (4 for 41 in 26 overs) ran through the opposition line-up as they added only 106 runs losing nine wickets in the process.

Pacer Shardul Thakur took the other wicket.

After a match-haul of eight wickets in the first game, Railways' Karn once again got another eight wickets (8 for 129) in the second match.

Henry Nicholls (94) played a lone hand, which incidentally wasn't enough as none of the other batsmen were able to support him.

Save the second-wicket stand of 105 runs between Raval and Nicholls, there wasn't a single partnership of more than 30 runs.

New Zealand A have been completely outclassed in the series having lost the first 'Test' by an innings and 31 runs.

The batsmen simply didn't have any clue how to negotiate Karn-Nadeem duo. While Karn ended the series with 16 wickets, Nadeem wasn't far behind with 14 in his kitty.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 211 and 210 (Nicholls 94; Karn 5/78, Nadeem 4/41)
India A 1st Innings: 447

