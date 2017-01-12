India A vs England XI: 2nd Warm-up Game — As it happened...

Mumbai: After losing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final match as captain, Men in Blue came back strongly to beat Eoin Morgan's men by six wickets in the second warm-up match played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The win should give India plenty of confidence with the first ODI of the upcoming three-match series scheduled to be played on January 15.

Over 39.4 | 283/4 | (Hooda 23*, Ishan 5*)

After losing the first match by three wickets, Men in Blue bounced back strongly to beat England XI by six wickets. Suresh Raina was the fourth Indian batsman to be dismissed, falling to David Willey. But Hooda did the job and remained unbeaten towards the end.

Over 36 | 262/3 | (Raina 39*, Hooda 13*)

Rahane missed out on a century as he was bowled by Willey on 91. Rahane and new batsman Deepak Hooda have accelerated the pace of the innings since the departure of their skipper. Men in Blue need 21 more runs to win the match.

Over 32 | 233/2 | (Rahane 91*, Raina 23*)

India lost their second wicket, of Rishabh Pant (59), who became Adil Rashid's victim after a stupendous fifty. Rahane and Pant added a quick 78-run stand for the second wicket. New batsman Suresh Raina has already hit four few boundaries and is looking confident at the crease. Rahane is just nine-run away from a brilliant century.

Over 27 | 191/1 | (Rahane 78*, Pant 53*)

Moeen Ali got the first breakthrough for England when Jackson edged one to Bairtsow at the score of 59. After his departure, rising Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant came to the crease and the youngter and breezed through yet another fifty! In sublime form, Pant is clearly making his case as Dhoni's successor, very stronger. Meanwhile, Rahane is batting with a lot of focus and is looking set to hit a century.

Over 18 | 115/0 | (Rahane 59*, Jackson 56*)

Rahane and Jackson have got India to a terrific start. Both have reached their half-centuries and Eoin Morgan would be a very worried skipper with the way these two are batting.

Over 12 | 81/0 | (Rahane 43*, Jackson 38*)

Indian openers Ajinkya Rahane and Sheldon Jackson have got India to an excellent start by adding 81 runs in the first 12 overs. Rahane, who is leading the side today, has been leading from the front with the bat. India A need a big innings from their skipper after losing the first warm-up match by three wickets.

Over 48.4 | 282/10 | (Willey 38*)

Dinda picked the last wicket of Rashid as England were bowled out for 282. It looked unlikely that the visitors will be able to reach this total after they lost Plunkett's wicket with 211 runs on board. Rashidi and Willey stitched valuable 71 runs for the last wicket. The momentum has shifted England's way and it remains to be seen whether it would affect the Indian batsmen.

Over 45 | 247/9 | (Rashid 22*, Willey 20*)

Siddharth Kaul picked his first wicket of the match as he removed Plunkett for 8. After his dismissal, Rashid and Willey have so far added unbeaten 36 runs for the last-wicket partnership. Men in Blue need to end this partnership, which has already hurt them a lot.

Over 38 | 209/8 | (Rashid 5*, Plunkett 7*)

Parvez Rasool, who had earlier claimed the big wicket of Jos Buttler (0), went on to pick two more bastmen - Ben Stokes (38) and Chris Woakes (16). Rashid and Plunkett are the two new batsmen aty the crease with India in total control.

Over 30 | 165/6 | (Stokes 23*, Woakes 0*)

Ashok Dinda finally dismissed Bairstow (64) who was looking dangerous and provided yet another breakthrough to his team by dismissing Moeen Ali (1). Parvez Rasool also got the big wicket of Jos Buttler (0) – a batsman who can be extremely deadly in the second half of an innings. The bowlers have fought back hard for India A.

Over 25 | 151/3 | (Bairstow 57*, Stokes 17*)

Shahbaz Nadeem has brought India back in game with two quick blows. The left-arm spinner first removed Hales for 51 and then dismissed skipper Eoin Morgan for a first-ball duck as he caught him off his own bowling. Great comeback by India, superb bowling by Nadeem. Meanwhile, Bairstow has also reached his fifty and is batting with Ben Stokes.

Over 16 | 112/1 | (Hales 50*, Bairstow 36*)

Alex Hales has completed a fifty as England have kept the scoreboard moving. Hales and Bairstow have also added unbeaten 70 runs for the second wicket so far. India need a breakthrough to make a comeback in the match.

Over 10 | 81/1 | (Hales 34*, Bairstow 21*)

After losing Roy's wicket, Hales and Bairstow have ensure the runs don't try. Hales would be high on confidence after hitting 40 runs in the first warm-up match. The inexpeienced Indian bowlers should however look to make an impact against England.

Over 5 | 42/1 | (Hales 17*, Bairstow*)

India got a lucky breakthrough as Pradeep Sangwan's bouncer hit Jason Opener on the helmet, and its side fell on the wicket as a result of which the England opener was out hitwicket. Jonny Bairstow is the new man in for the visitors.

Squads:

India A XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Suresh Raina, Sheldon Jackson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Vijay Shankar, Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Parveez Rasool, Siddharth Kaul

England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball

Toss: Eoin Morgan has won the toss once again and he has decided to bat first today.

Men in Blue will look to bounce back after losing the first warm-up match by three wickets. Indian bowlers will have to pull up their socks after they failed to defend India's 304-run total in the first warm-up match.