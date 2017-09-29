India are playing brilliant cricket: Michael Clarke

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has hailed the current Indian team for playing brilliant cricket. India lost the fourth ODI match against Australia on Thursday by 21 runs in Bengaluru, but Clarke defended the team.

"India playing brilliant cricket at the moment. If anybody is saying this is a bad team, I don't know what they are thinking," he told India Today.

Australia rode on a 231-run opening stand between David Warner (124) and Aaron Finch (94) to post 334 runs, which proved more than enough.

It was a dead rubber, with India having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead before the start of the match. Stating that fact, Clarke said, India have already won the series. You would like to win 5-0 but it's sport. You can't win every single time you walk out. You can't score a hundred in every game, you can't take five-wicket hauls in every match."

The defeat at Chinnaswamy Stadium, however, denied Virat Kohli & Co from securing a 10th straight ODI win, a feat no Indian side had never achieved before.

For the Aussies, it was one huge win considering their recent away form.

The fifth and final ODI match will be played on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.