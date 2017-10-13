India, Australia share T20I trophy after Hyderabad washout

New Delhi: The anticipation of an intriguing tour finale met a wet end as the third and deciding T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad on Friday was washed out, leaving the trophy to be shared by the two teams as the three-match series ended 1-1.

India won the first T20I by nine wickets in Ranchi, where rain cut short the hosts' chase to just five overs. It followed a series-levelling eight-wicket win for the visitors in Guwahati. But rain gods left the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad beyond repair. The umpiers called the match off after a wait of over a couple of hours.

India had won the ODI series 4-1 in the first leg of the tour, which was also largely played in overcast conditions. In fact, rain delay during the tour-opening ODI in Chennai saw the Australian chase adjusted per DLS.

Virat Kohli & Co will next host New Zealand, who have already arrived in India for a limited-overs tour involving three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The series begins with the first ODI on October 22.