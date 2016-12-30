India, Australia to visit South Africa in late 2017 for a 4-match Test series each

New Delhi: Indian cricket team has had an engrossing Test schedule at home, starting from the series against New Zealand and then England with Virat Kohli and his boys next scheduled to play Bangladesh and Australia before the home season concludes.

After the conclusion of series against the Aussies, the Indian team IPL and ICC Champions Trophy is set to keep them busy until June 2017. As per the latest reports, the Men in Blue are then expected to travel to South Africa by the end of next year for a 4-match Test series.

Presently ranked the No. 1 Test side in the world, India's grip over the traditional format will be put to test when they take on the mighty Proteas in their own den. The Indian wickets, which particularly suit spinners, will be thoroughly missed but it remains to be seen how Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja adapt to those conditions along with of course the Indian spinners who would be expected to shift gear as they would have a major role to play on foreign pitches.

CSA didn’t announce dates for India's visit which also includes, ODIs and T20Is.

South Africa will also welcome Australia – again for a 4-match Test series - in February and March 2018 for four tests, with the exact schedule still to be confirmed.