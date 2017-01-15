India–Bangladesh series schedule confirmed, one-off Test to be played on February 9

New Delhi: The schedule of one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has finally been confirmed. Earlier supposed to start on February 8, the Test match will now be played between two neighbouring countries on February 9.

Speaking on the matter, a BCCI official was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo, "The Test was originally meant to start on a Wednesday. So we thought it would be better on all fronts if it starts on a Thursday and we could get crowds in for the Test."

Bangladesh will conclude the ongoing series with New Zealand on January 26 before heading to India for a one-off Test on February 1. They are also supposed to play a three-day warm-up match against India A from February 3 in Hyderabad.

So far, Bangladesh have toured India four times - 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2016 – but have never played a Test match and even a bilateral series in the country. India, however, have toured Bangladesh to play them in the traditional format in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad has been named the venue for the match.