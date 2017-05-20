close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India beat Italy ahead of U-17 World Cup, see how Virender Sehwag reacted!

In a historic moment, India U-17 World Cup squad defeated U-17 Youth Team of Italy 2-0 in a friendly tie on Friday in Arizo, Italy. This is the first time when India defeated Italy, who have won the FIFA World Cup four times.

Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 12:41
India beat Italy ahead of U-17 World Cup, see how Virender Sehwag reacted!

New Delhi: In a historic moment, India U-17 World Cup squad defeated U-17 Youth Team of Italy 2-0 in a friendly tie on Friday in Arizo, Italy. This is the first time when India defeated Italy, who have won the FIFA World Cup four times.

Strikes by Abhijit Sarkar (31 minutes) and Rahul Praveen (80) sealed the deal for the visitors. In the three years since the team was assembled with an eye on the U-17 World Cup to be held in India in a few months, this is the most eye-catching result they have produced.

The match was a part of the exposure tour of Europe for the Indian boys as they gear up for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

It was a moment of great pride for the country and congratulatory tweets poured in to appreciate the commendable feat.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is popular for his witty tweets, was esctatic about India's win, also took to Twitter to express his joy. He tweeted: Yaay ! We have beaten Italy. Congratulations to the under 17 @IndianFootball on the spectacular victory. Italy ki idli ban gayi !

TAGS

India U-17India FootballIndia U-17 footballVirender Sehwag

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL: Ricky Ponting names best batsmen, bowlers and fielders of 2017 season
IPLcricket

IPL: Ricky Ponting names best batsmen, bowlers and fielders...

IPL 2017: League defeats against RPS won&#039;t affect our final performance, feels MI bowler Karn Sharma
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: League defeats against RPS won't affect our...

Indian eves whitewashed by New Zealand in 5-match hockey series
Other Sports

Indian eves whitewashed by New Zealand in 5-match hockey se...

Archery World Cup: India strikes gold in men&#039;s compound team event
Archery

Archery World Cup: India strikes gold in men's compoun...

IPL10: This season has helped me evolve as player, feels RPS batsman Manoj Tiwary
IPLcricket

IPL10: This season has helped me evolve as player, feels RP...

Italian Open: Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova enter semi-finals
Tennis

Italian Open: Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova enter semi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video