India beat Italy ahead of U-17 World Cup, see how Virender Sehwag reacted!

New Delhi: In a historic moment, India U-17 World Cup squad defeated U-17 Youth Team of Italy 2-0 in a friendly tie on Friday in Arizo, Italy. This is the first time when India defeated Italy, who have won the FIFA World Cup four times.

Strikes by Abhijit Sarkar (31 minutes) and Rahul Praveen (80) sealed the deal for the visitors. In the three years since the team was assembled with an eye on the U-17 World Cup to be held in India in a few months, this is the most eye-catching result they have produced.

The match was a part of the exposure tour of Europe for the Indian boys as they gear up for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

It was a moment of great pride for the country and congratulatory tweets poured in to appreciate the commendable feat.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, who is popular for his witty tweets, was esctatic about India's win, also took to Twitter to express his joy. He tweeted: Yaay ! We have beaten Italy. Congratulations to the under 17 @IndianFootball on the spectacular victory. Italy ki idli ban gayi !

