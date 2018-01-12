India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Blind Cricket World Cup in Dubai

Dubai: Defending champions India defeated Pakistan beat seven wickets in the Blind Cricket World Cup here today.

Sent into bat, Pakistan notched up 282 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs.

For Pakistan Md. Jamil (B3 - blind level 3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) added 137 runs for the third wicket. Nisar Ali was bowled by Ajay Reddy for 63, while Jamil remained not out on 94.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs. Haryana's Deepak Malik (B3) top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 71 balls, striking eight boundaries, while Venkatesh (64 off 55 balls) and skipper Ajay Reddy (47 off 34) shared 106 runs for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan came into the game on the back of two victories over Bangladesh and Nepal.