India cannot be true No.1 team without playing Pakistan: Dean Jones

New Delhi: Taking a pot-shot at the Indian team, former Australian batsman Dean Jones believes that the Virat Kohli-led outfit cannot be considered numero uno unless it plays Pakistan. India are placed No.1 in the current Test match rankings but have not played Pakistan since 2007-08 in Test match cricket. The last time the two teams met almost a decade ago, India who hosted the series, won the three-match series 1-0.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Jones said, “I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing called No.1 side in cricket. India became the ‘No.1 Test’ side without facing Pakistan. I would love to see the two teams play in a Test series. In last two-three years, there is so much improvement in Pakistan cricket.”

He further said, “The Pakistan Super League has transformed them into a professional unit. The Champions Trophy success can also be attributed to the players who emerged through PSL. Pakistan just have to get their first-class structure right.”

He also added, “In recent times, there were quite a few terrorist attacks in Europe including London and sporting events are going on as usual. But teams refuse to travel to Pakistan. The hypocrisy is overwhelming!”