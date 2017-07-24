India captain Mithali Raj bats for women's IPL-style league after World Cup heroics

New Delhi: After Team India suffered a heart-wrenching defeat against England in the ICC Women's World Cup final, skipper Mithali Raj has put forward the idea to further strengthen women's cricket in India by "creating the base" for a female equivalent of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing 229 for victory on Sunday at Lord's, the Women in Blue were edging closer to maiden World Cup triumph before losing their last seven wickets for just 28 runs to be bowled out for 219 with eight balls to spare and eventually lose the match by nine runs.

Anya Shrubsole was England's wrecker-in-chief as she picked up six wickets for 46 runs to turn the match in England's favour. Shrubsole took her last five wickets for just 11 runs.

Mithali, reflecting on India's 9-run loss, said that the result was because of nervousness and lack of experience in finishing close games.

"Everybody was very nervous and I think that resulted in our defeat," ESPNcricinfo quoted Raj as saying after the match.

"The girls are sad because they have given it their all. Its natural and it will take time. These girls have set the platform. They have opened a lot of channels for women's cricket. They should be proud."

Despite the loss, the all-time ODI top scorer in women's ODIs, Mithali, said that she was proud of the way her team played.

"As a captain I am very proud. I have seen the changes the girls have made. I've seen the transition. The team still looks very confident they will be a team that other teams will be looking out for. That's what I'm proud of," she said.

"We started off well. We had a few matches in which we were defeated and we came back stronger. Unlike 2005, this went to the end. The girls gave their best," she added.

The 36-year-old also explained what a big part Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) played in Smirit Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's performance in the World Cup, and how it helped the two immensely talented players pull up their socks for the big stage.

She called for more such leagues to provide exposure and experience to other women cricketers as well.

"The WBBL has given exposure to the two girls who have played (Smriti Mandhana and Kaur). If more girls participate in such leagues, it will give them experience and help them to improve their own game," she said.

"If you ask me they should have IPL because now is the right time to create that base. Women's cricket is everywhere and they have put up a much better standard than the last World Cup," she added.

(With ANI inputs)