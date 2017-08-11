India chase first overseas 3-0 whitewash as they face Sri Lanka in Pallekele

New Delhi: The significance of the third Test against Sri Lanka which begins in Pallekele on Saturday cannot be underestimated. India will be eyeing a 3-0 whitewash. 2-0 up in the three-match Test series, the odds are very likely that India will sail through unless the unpredictable Lankan weather has its say.

The significance of the series is that it will be the first time India will win away from home by a margin of three Tests or more with respect to a whitewash if and when they win the third Test.

Truth be told, India have a very unimpressive record overseas and the reason why they have never won away from home by 3-0 or more is because they have found the going tough against the stronger teams and have played up to two matches in battles involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

The current Lankan outfit is struggling and barely able to compete. India won the first two matches within four days.

The first Test in Galle was won by 304 runs. The next Test in Colombo resulted in a victory by an innings and 53 runs.

One way or the other, one thing is for sure, if the weather holds up and if both teams play true to form, Virat Kohli and his boys will write their own legend, one that has not been written in Indian cricket since their Test debut in 1932.