India complete 150 Test wins after triumph against Australia in Melbourne

India led by Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fifth team to complete 150 Test wins, following their 137-run win against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa are the only other sides to have achieved this unique distinction.

Australia lead the list of sides to have accumulated the highest number of Test wins with 384 wins. They are closely trailed by arch-rivals England who have emerged victorious in 364 matches.

West Indies and South Africa further follow the duo, having registered 171 and 161 wins respectively.

India had last emerged victorious at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) back in 1981, recording five defeats and two draws in 1985 and 2014 respectively.

Australia who had registered a comprehensive 146-run win in the second Test at Perth, enjoyed a good opportunity to register their 1000th win across all formats of the game with a clinical display in Melbourne.

However, it proved to be a one-sided contest with the visitors making their presence felt in a vital clash to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

The final clash is all set to take place in Sydney from January 3rd to 7th with leg spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne added to Australia's squad for the final Test.