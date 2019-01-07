India conquering the final frontier by winning Test series in Australia after 7 decades

Despite all round acknowledgment that the Indian team could overwhelm the Aussies, the first ever series loss (2-1) to India at home turf in seventy-year history would rankle the cricket crazy country for some time to come. But for the rain gods listening to Aussie prayers, the story would have been more embarrassing. It is also after thirty years that Aussies have been asked to follow on in a Test, though this could have been done by Captain Kohli in the third Test itself.

Aussies have lost to South Africa and India consecutively in 2018. Hope the world would not witness again the nation mourn and captain weep and resign similar to Kim Hughes tearful resignation after losses to West Indies and England during 83-84. It took Hughes’s deputy Allan Border a decade to rebuild the national team that ruled for two decades under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. Undoubtedly, the Australian team, temporary absence of Steve Smith and David Warner notwithstanding, is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase after retirement of a bunch of legends (Waugh brothers, Hayden, Gilchrist, Warne, McGrath).

For India, this series win is conquering the final frontier much in the same way Australian team conquered the ‘final frontier’ (called by Steve Waugh) by beating India in India after 35 years in 2004. Now, only beating the South Africa in South Africa remains. In a way, it was a return of favour to Aussies, in the same coin in many ways.

Arguably for the first time, a visiting team managed to get under the skin of Aussie team and sledged similarly if not more ( Rishab Pant constantly taunted Paine on being a temporary captain); host team was rather shocked by hostile bowling that saw their batsmen ducking and regular hitting of helmets by pace battery pounding at about 150 kmph – an unimaginable feat coming from country whose medium pacers bowled opening overs for formality for decades ; host team also faced the ignominy of following on twice ( once effected by India) after three decades; a team whose batters crumbled in a heap most of the time and the highest scorer didn’t touch eighty, forget anyone scoring a century and for a change the Aussie team looked like the Indian team which is dependent on one or two players. Aussie team is too dependent on Steve Smith and Warner and one prays they don’t fail on return, otherwise all hell would break loose.

In this series, the Aussie tail also failed to wag and that would have troubled the Indians as happened in South Africa and England this year; quite unnaturally, except for the second Test, Australia played with defensive field whereas Kohli set an attacking field in most matches and matched his aggressive posturing with catching postures around the batters; and Indians derived vicarious pleasure in feeling what possibly the entire Australia was doing; Indians did that for generations i.e. praying and looking up to heavens to open up and pour rain to save embarrassing defeats. The emotion was epitomized by Michael Clarke uttering that only rains can save Australia in the third Test; it didn’t happen when weather forecast predicted but did on the last two days in final Test when Australia was looking down the barrel and that saved them ignominy of losing 3-1.

By scoring three centuries and over four hundred runs, Pujara finally justified the mantle of being a worthy successor to the legendary ‘wall’ (Dravid) of world cricket. Before that, he had merely averaged 29 runs in combined overseas series in Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand. Kohli seems fell twice failing to put down ball on his leg side- an otherwise strong point for him. Mayank Aggarwal was certainly the find of the tour and may have ended India’s search for opener who could face searing pace on bouncy pitches overseas. After Lyon’s performance in the previous Test, Sunny Gavaskar had raised his rating sky high.

Mayank earned many ‘anks’(points) in reducing Lyon from Lion status to an average bowler in the third Test. The series would also be known as ‘hurrah for bumrah’ as he is now acknowledged by all as a very intelligent bowler and is on way to become the best in business. Mercifully, Shastri and Virat got saved by stamping authority on the last two Tests, otherwise Gavaskar was already raising bogey of accountability et al.

It seems that the lucky charm that helped win is the ubiquitous black beard borne by this Indian team; easily, it can be called as a ‘band of bearded brotherhood ‘. Even a non-discerning observer can’t miss that rites de passage to this inner circle seem to be is to don the flowing beard made famous by the millennial generation. Just notice how now Rahul ,Murali Vijay, Rahane, Pujara, Shami, Ishant, Jadeja – besides Virat- don a beard.

If pleasing the cricket powers that be needs any further proof, observe how novice like Rishab Pant, Bumrah and even Kuldeep have taken to sporting beards. Even Ashwin is keeping up the pretense by keeping a faint French beard. Only exceptions are Sanjay Bangar and Ravi Shastri but then they don’t take the field. Or is it that the captain wants to save time in shaving and concentrate on practice?

In last 14 Test Matches, 12 times Indian bowlers specially the pacers have bowled out the opposite team twice. Thus, the Indian team may have finally buried the ghost of living with a reputation of inability to bowl out opposition Test team twice in a Test unless one prepared rank turners at home. India can profusely thank South Africa for softening Australian team by beating them 2-1 in ODI series and 1-0 inT-20 prior to India’s arrival. South Africa had exposed Australia’s brittle batting line up by beating them 3-1 in Test series in early 2018.

My direct following since the seventies show that all successful Test teams must necessarily have an equal balance in batting and bowling with a worthy wicket keeper contributing when chips are down- being it Rodney Marsh, Deryck Murray, Gilchrist or Butler. This maxim holds true when one looks at the mighty West Indies of seventies-eighties (also filmed in ‘Fire in Babylon’) and all opponents annihilating Australian team. Former boasted of fine balance by having strong batters like Greenidge, Haynes, Richards, Gomes and Lloyd and pace battery of Marshall, Holding,Roberts, Garner.

Similarly, Aussies had Hayden, Langer, Ponting,Waugh brothers, Gilchrist and bowlers like Mcrath, Mitchell Johnson, Hogg, Gilespie. Similarly, during seventies Aussies had Bill Lawry, Redpath, Doug Walters, Chappel brothers and had Lillee Thomspon duo that terrorized the world’s best batsman by short pitch bowling and bloodying the body. Before Clive Lloyd, the West Indies team had similar balance in Frank Worell, Kanhai Wes Hall, Gary Sobers, Lance Gibbs etc.

Even most successful Pakistan team under Imran Khan had great batters like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Rameez Raza and bowlers like Imran,Waqas,Wasim and Qadir. This holds true for Ranatunga team which had batters like Arvinda de Silva, Dias, Ranatunga and bowlers like Chaminda Vaas and spin wizard Muralitharan. India had similar balance under Sourav Ganguly with batting maestros like Sachin, Rahul Dravid, Laxman and bowlers like Kumble, Srinath, Harbhajan but the problem with this team was its inability of Kumble and pacers except for Kapil Dev to trouble the batsmen while touring overseas.

It’s only this year that Indian pacers have troubled South African and English batsmen but their batting is still powered by Kohli and Pujara with Rahane coming good once a while. In England, the series was quite close and India was in with equal chance to win in nearly in all the Tests but lost 4-1 due to departures of Kohli and Pujara when it mattered. Even in the current Australia tour, India was lucky that Pujara stood ground when Kohli failed. Of course, in the Sydney Test, Rishab Pant and Jadeja joined in the party but that was due to pressure being taken off by strong opening stand.

Now after this series victory, are we seeing a champion world class team ? Frankly, there is no qualitative change in the Indian team that faced South Africa and England this year. In fact, India was out right lucky in many ways: unlike in England, Virat’s luck in winning tosses helped in Australia specially in the fourth Test; luckily for India, besides Virat, Pujara clicked in three matches; and unfortunately, batting of Aussie team was woeful to say the least and unlike South Africa and England, Aussie tail didn’t wag at all except for one odd innings by Cummins in the third Test. If only, the Aussie team would have put some decent score, the batting calibre of Indians would have been truly tested. So one shouldn’t read too much on this victory, similar to one shouldn’t pat oneself on the back by beating West Indies these days.

Though India had lost series against South Africa and England this year, one can’t miss that in both those series India, unlike in the past, didn’t fight as an underdog; in fact, both Faf du Plessis and Joe Root credited India to be worthy contenders. Even in 4-1 series loss against England, India had equal chance of winning the series but couldn’t win due to over reliance of batting on Kohli.

One must not read too much about this victory though as basically it was collective failure of the inexperienced Australian team to pose an effective challenge. A closer analysis would show a discerning observer, that pattern of Indian performance shows a similar continuum – over reliance on the captain and Pujara. This needs to change if India is to become a Test team to be remembered in line with the best.

Yet, Indian team is on the right learning curve and has all the potential to be the best. In fact, they are almost invincible at home turf. This has happened as India has adopted similar professional approach and work ethic in elaborate training, practice and fitness regimens. India also needs to bury the fearful ghosts of losing on Nagpur green pitch to Aussie in 2004.It needs to prepare pitches for enabling players to face balls rising up to waist level if not up to chest level as it does in England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Only Virat and Pujara have technique to face balls rising up to chest level and that’s why others have struggled even though occasionally Rahane, Rishab Pant and Jadeja have made some runs in last two series abroad.

Virat Kohli was understandably booed by crowds for aggressive body language (near chest bump with rival captain Paine). Australian fans do act racist. One remembers how 1985 WSC final between India and Pakistan was dubbed as a contest between bus and cab drivers. Ranatunga team’s total support of Muralitharan bowling action led to name calling by the Australian fans and led to Ranatunga uttering that everyone knows where Aussies come from. Indian players did rightly by not responding to crowds’ taunts of need to show visa by the Indians. What the Aussies miss is that the erstwhile docile Asian teams have turned around into fierce competitors and want to be treated as equal and with respect.

T-20 specially the IPL and other leagues have done great service to the cause of Test Cricket: firstly, due to the changed pace, mindset, technique and temperament typical of twenty twenty, a drawn Test match has become a rarity and a result in Test match is always exciting to experience; secondly, the skill sets shown by players like Pujara and Kohli separate the class batsmen from the rest.

Like Boycott and Dravid of the past, Pujara’s patience, doggedness and determination can only be seen in the Test cricket. The true test of character and class can only come from contesting over five days. Pujara was praised for his doggedness and determination by Kumar Sangakarra and Kevin Pieterson; thirdly, the thrill of seeing the twists and turns and glorious uncertainties of cricket can only be enjoyed by seeing a Test match.

Look at the ironies of world cricket that player like Pujara doesn’t get picked by IPL. Rahul Dravid had suffered similar ignominy when initially he found few takers for ODI format but he proved his critics wrong later on, when he showed how players like him provide solidity in building scores and chasing runs, specially when blasters like Gilchrist, Jayasuriya, Sehwag and Sachin fail at top order. Dravid, Ashim Amla, Shivnarine Chanderpaul,Mahela Jayawardane et al showed how classic cricket shots are as important in ODI as in Tests.

In another continent and series, Pakistan team lost first two Tests and series to South Africa during these two weeks. Pakistan’s batsmen struggled against world’s best pace battery (South Africa even finding a new one in Olivier after finding Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in quick succession). Despite Pakistan boasting of an equally impressive pace attack and their taking wickets, Pakistani batsmen failed to put a decent double hundred score consistently and lost.

Even India still needs to find some more 150 kmph pacers in the same way Clive Lloyd found after being battered personally in Australia in 1975 and returning to find a fearsome foursome that terrorized the world’s best batsmen for over a decade. Like Clive Lloyd led a team of 15 nationalities, Kohli leads a team of immense diversity. He has succeeded in winning all Test series at home with ease and has carried on the trend of India not losing a home series since 2012. But for a truly champion team, he has to build a balanced team about which one spoke in foregoing paragraphs.

(The writer is a senior IAS officer)