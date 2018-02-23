India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara blessed with a girl child

New Delhi: India and Saurashtra batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and his wife Pooja were blessed with the birth of a girl. The 30-year-old, left for Rajkot on Thursday evening after helping Saurashtra beat Baroda to qualify for the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare trophy. It is learnt that Pujara will be back in Delhi for the semifinal against Andhra.

Pujara, though broke the news on twitter sharing a picture of his baby and wife. He wrote: Welcome lil one. Excited and super happy for the new roles in our lives. We made a wish and she came true!

