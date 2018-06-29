हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Ireland T20I

KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match, and Yuzvedra Chahal was named Man of the Series.

India crush Ireland by 143 runs to record 2nd biggest T20I win
The Indian team after clinching victory against Ireland in the second and final T20I.

India on Friday crushed UIreland by a whopping 143 runs to clinch the two-match T20I series 2-0 at the Malahide ground in Ireland.

India cored 213/4 in their 20 overs, with KL Rahul (70 off 36) and Suresh Raina (69 off 45) bringing in the bulk of the runs.

Ireland were bowled out for just 70 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each, while Umesh Yadav scalped two and, Hardik Pandya and Siddharth Kaul one each. This was Kaul's debut.

Rahul was named Man of the Match for his knock, which was equal to what the entire Irish team managed to score. Chahal was the Man of the Series.

The 143-run victory was the 2nd biggest win in T20Is. It was also Ireland's second lowest total.

India had deafeated Ireland by 76 runs in the first T20I on Wednesday.

